Andre Ingram is an NBA player. He led the Lakers in scoring for the first half of the game and didn't miss until 5:02 remained in the fourth quarter, finishing with 19 points and four made threes. The Lakers lost to the Houston Rockets, 105-99, without their three young stars – Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram. It was a game that meant little except that it made one man's dream come true.