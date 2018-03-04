Five takeaways from the Lakers' 116-112 win over the Spurs

4.) Ball made an observation that was perhaps more astute than he knew. "It shows we're growing," he said of Saturday night's win. "At the beginning of the year we might have just gave up, take the L and go home. Be happy with a 3-1 trip. We're growing up. We know we can win every game we're in." That is not an attitude the Lakers had at the beginning of the year. That kind of fatalistic thinking goes back years. Last season's team might have said they wanted to finish a road trip undefeated, but wouldn't be able to do it. They lost focus. They gave in to a feeling of defeat when they faced big deficits. The Lakers as they are now are much less likely to succumb to that kind of thinking.