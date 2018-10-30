Butler provides backbreaker against Lakers in Minnesota's 124-120 win

The fans at the Target Center booed Jimmy Butler during his introduction, but Butler might have turned them in the fourth quarter.
With 18.8 seconds left in the game, Butler crushed the Lakers with a back-breaking three pointer to give the Timberwolves a five-point lead.
The Lakers fell to 2-5 with a 124-120 loss to the Timberwolves, while Minnesota improved to 3-4. Butler, whose trade demand has soured his relationship with the organization and Timberwolves fans, scored 32 points, 20 of them in the second half.
James missed his first five shot attempts but then began scoring at a much more efficient rate. He finished the game with 29 points on 11-of-23 shooting with 10 rebounds and seven assists.
The Lakers started a unit they hadn’t tried before.
Brandon Ingram started at shooting guard while Kyle Kuzma began as the Lakers’ power forward. It was Ingram’s first game back from a four-game suspension, and while Lakers coach Luke Walton played coy early in the day about whether Ingram would start, Ingram knew all day he wasn’t coming off the bench.
As the game closed, the Lakers struggled to even get a shot off. James dribbled the ball off his foot on one possession. On another, Taj Gibson blocked a shot as it left Kuzma’s hands with the Lakers down two points in the game’s final minute.
Later, Gibson also blocked Josh Hart at the rim, but knocked the ball out of bounds.