NBA All-Stars: Lakers' Nick Young out after first round in three-point contest

Nick Young of the Lakers hadn’t checked in with his young son yet after his first-round elimination from the NBA’s three-point shooting contest.

“I didn’t want to look at his face,” Young said, with an air of mock seriousness. “I didn’t want to see the disappointment.”

Young finished fourth in the first round of the contest with 18 points; he missed every shot from his second rack and struggled with the “money ball” rack, where each shot was worth two points. In a last-minute switch, Young put his money ball rack in the center, rather than keeping it in the corner as he originally planned.

“My first-time jitters,” Young said. “I was a little nervous. Time went faster than I thought.”

Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving, Houston’s Eric Gordon and Charlotte’s Kemba Walker reached the final, with Gordon winning.

Young and Golden State’s Klay Thompson each fell short of the final by one point.

While the contest didn’t go as Young would have liked, the weekend wasn’t a total loss. It was the first timehe was part of the All-Star weekend.

“It was great just to be a part of All-Star weekend,” Young said. “See the fans, see your name up there. I don’t feel that bad. Klay hit the same mark as me tonight. He’s one of the best shooters in the league.”

The All-Star game will be in Los Angeles next year, and Young hopes he’ll get to do this again then.

Under the radar

This year’s dunk contest didn’t have the same display of athleticism as last year’s duel between Orlando’s Aaron Gordon and Minnesota’s Zach LaVine, but there were still some electrifying moments.

Indiana’s Glenn Robinson III won with a reverse dunk after jumping over teammate Paul George, the Pacers mascot and a cheerleader, all lined up. Robinson received a 10 from each of the five judges, beating Phoenix rookie Derrick Jones Jr. in the final.

“Originally planned for it just to be PG,” Robinson said. “I knew I had to bring out something special. We added the mascot and the cheerleader. I really just wanted to get up high and dunk that thing hard, man. My adrenaline was going. It felt like I was looking at the rim.

“All I knew was the crowd go crazy. I pointed like this because, man, everybody seemed to sleep on me, didn’t really think I was going to win this thing.”

D.J. and a DJ

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan had said he never wanted to do the dunk contest unless he was also an All-Star.

It took him nine years, but the time came to make good on that.

“This year I kind of didn’t really have a choice because I would’ve had to eat my words,” Jordan said, laughing. “I’m glad I came out and had a good time with it tonight.”

Jordan was eliminated in the first round.

He jumped over turntables as he received a pass from entertainer DJ Khaled for his first dunk. Judges Gary Payton, David Robinson, Dominique Wilkins and Chris Webber each gave Jordan an eight out of 10 for that dunk. Alonzo Mourning gave him a nine.

For his second dunk, Jordan jumped and spun around 360 degrees before dunking the ball. Payton and Wilkins gave Jordan an eight, and Robinson, Webber and Mourning gave him a nine.

