MLB: Mets trade former ace Matt Harvey to Reds

The New York Mets have traded former ace Matt Harvey to the Cincinnati Reds for catcher Devin Mesoraco in a swap of former All-Stars with careers sidetracked by injuries.
The deal was announced less than an hour before the first pitch of Tuesday night's game between the Mets and Reds at Great American Ball Park.
New York designated the 29-year-old Harvey for assignment last Saturday, giving it seven days to trade or release him. The Reds decided to take a chance on Harvey, who lost his spot in the Mets' rotation after four starts and was hit hard in four relief appearances.
Mesoraco's career has been sidelined by injuries the last three seasons. He's batting .220 in 18 games with one homer and three RBIs.
Red Sox's David Price scratched, sent for tests
Red Sox lefty David Price has been sent back to Boston for medical tests after experiencing a tingling sensation in his pitching hand again.
Price was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday night against the rival New York Yankees. Red Sox manager Alex Cora says Price felt tingling in his hand Sunday while throwing a bullpen that was cut short, the same symptoms that forced him out of an early-season game against the Yankees in Boston.
Rick Porcello was moved up a day to pitch Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, with left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez going Thursday night. Both will be on regular rest because the Red Sox were off Monday.
Price is 2-4 with a 5.11 ERA in seven starts during his third season with Boston. The 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner signed a $217 million, seven-year contract with the Red Sox in December 2015 but has been slowed by injuries the past two years.