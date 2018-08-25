MLB: White Sox manager Rick Renteria returns to dugout

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria has returned to the dugout.
Renteria missed four games after experiencing lightheadedness Monday in Minnesota, but doctors cleared him to return for Friday night's game at Detroit, and he was in the dugout while the White Sox were batting in the top of the first inning.
Bench coach Joe McEwing had been managing the White Sox in Renteria's place. He was prepared to do so again, saying a couple hours before the game that he wasn't sure when Renteria was arriving.
“He's on his way back now,” McEwing said. “He's in air as we speak, and hopefully we'll get to see him soon. We're all very excited.”
Renteria had been in Chicago, but the team said his medical tests are now finished.
The White Sox also play at Detroit on Saturday night and Sunday. Chicago went 2-2 in the four games under McEwing.
“Under the circumstances, it's not the way you want to go about it, but it's been fun,” McEwing said. “It's been a lot of fun. We prepare the same anyway, as a staff. In that respect, everything stays the same on a daily basis, but being able to manage it and put your twist on it, it's been a great learning experience and one that I never take for granted.”
Rangers pitcher Colon goes on disabled list with back strain
Texas Rangers pitcher Bartolo Colon has been put on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained lower back.
The 45-year-old Colon is 7-11 with a 5.45 ERA. The Rangers made the move before Friday night's game at San Francisco.
Colon was scratched from a start last Sunday against the Angels because of back stiffness. The right-hander pitched Monday at Oakland and was tagged for seven runs and 10 hits in five innings. Colon had won two starts in a row after losing five straight.
Earlier this month, Colon became the winningest pitcher born in Latin America in major league history. The Dominican Republic native posted his 246th victory, passing Nicaraguan Dennis Martinez.
The Rangers recalled infielder Hanser Alberto from Triple-A Round Rock before playing the Giants.
Brewers send former closer Corey Knebel to Triple-A
The Brewers demoted ex-closer and 2017 All-Star Corey Knebel to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday to work on his mechanics.
It's been a dramatic fall this season for Knebel, who until late July was Milwaukee's closer.
The right-hander has a 7.24 ERA since the All-Star break that has raised his season ERA to 5.08. In his last seven appearances, Knebel is 0-2 with an 11.37 ERA.
“This isn't really a demotion. It's a break,” general manager David Stearns said. “Allow him some time to really work on some things in bullpen sessions. It's really tough for active relief pitchers at the major league level to do that during the normal course of a season because they need to pitch in games every single night.”
The Brewers also reinstated right-hander Joakim Soria from the 10-day disabled list before Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Soria had been dealing with a right adductor strain. He was obtained in a trade with the White Sox on July 26.
Last season, Knebel had a 1.78 ERA and 39 saves in 76 appearances.
“He's going to work for a couple days and then he'll report to Colorado Springs to get a couple outings in,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We'll do some more here with him in a situation where he can do a little bit of mechanical work. It's not easy and we don't have a lot of time left to make adjustments, so it's difficult. But we thought the best chance for us to get Corey throwing the ball well again is to give him this break, give him some time to work and then see what we've got and go after it in September.”
Right-hander Zach Davies also was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list. He was optioned to Single-A Wisconsin.
Jay Bruce reinstated from DL, will audition at first base for Mets
Jay Bruce has been reinstated from the disabled list after missing more than two months with an aching right hip, and the New York Mets plan to audition the veteran outfielder at first base down the stretch.
A three-time All-Star, the 31-year-old Bruce returned to the Mets as a free agent last winter and signed a $39 million, three-year contract. Also bothered by plantar fasciitis in his feet, however, he batted only .212 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 62 games before landing on the DL. His paltry .613 OPS was well below his career mark of .783 in 11 major league seasons.
Bruce was set to start in right field, his regular position, on Friday night against Washington in his first big league game since June 17. But the fourth-place Mets intend to play him at first base fairly often as they attempt to determine the best fit for next year.
Bruce has made 16 career starts at first base, including 10 last season and three this year.