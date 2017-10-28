Yuli Gurriel's actions could result in suspension; announcement from commissioner expected at 1 p.m. PDT

Yuli Gurriel, one of the key hitters for the Houston Astros, could face a suspension for part of the World Series after television cameras caught him making a gesture and mouthing a word with racial overtones during Friday’s game.

Commissioner Rob Manfred was expected to meet with Gurriel on Saturday before the Astros were to play the Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series. Manfred would then decide on a possible suspension or other discipline. Manfred is scheduled to speak with the media at 1 p.m. PDT.

After Gurriel hit a home run off the Dodgers’ Yu Darvish in Friday’s game, Gurriel returned to the Astros’ dugout. He put his fingers to the sides of his face and lifted the corners of his eyes, the “slanted eyes” gesture widely regarded as offensive by Asians. Gurriel also used the word “Chinito,” Spanish slang for Chinese boy.

Darvish was born in Japan, to an Iranian father and a Japanese mother. He grew up in Japan and played there before coming to Major League Baseball in 2012.

Gurriel was born in Cuba and played there and in Japan in 2014 before coming to MLB last year.

Darvish was widely reported to have called Gurriel’s actions “disrespectful.” Times columnist Dylan Hernandez, who speaks Japanese, said Darvish did not use that adjective in speaking with English-language reporters and that the translation had been improper.

Darvish said he had seen Gurriel’s gesture.

“Personally, it doesn’t really bother me,” Darvish said.

“But I’m sure the Astros have Asian fans, and there are a lot of Asian people all over the world, and to those people, from a humanistic perspective and as a baseball organization, I thought the Astros’ image might suffer as a result.”

Darvish said he was not angry with Gurriel.

“As teammates, we joke about stuff like that,” Darvish said. “He played in Japan and I have respect for him. As citizens of the world, if we can learn from this and take a step forward, I think this could be a good thing.”

Gurriel said he would be happy to speak with Darvish.

“I’ve never had anything against Darvish,” Gurriel said. “On the contrary, he’s always been one of the best pitchers. If he was offended, I ask for his forgiveness. That wasn’t my intention.”

Gurriel said he was relieved to have hit the home run since he previously had struggled to hit Darvish.

“I was commenting how I hadn’t had much luck with Darvish,” Gurriel said. “I said I thought maybe they saw me as they did see themselves and I wanted to see if they would throw me a pitch like that.”

Gurriel said he was aware that “Chinito” is regarded as a slur among the Japanese.

“In Cuba and in various places, you don’t say Japanese, you call all Asians ‘Chinitos,’ ” Darvish said. “But I was in Japan and I know they are offended by that.”

Manfred faces a delicate balance in deciding how to discipline Gurriel.

There is precedent for a suspension. Matt Joyce of the Oakland Athletics and Kevin Pillar of the Toronto Blue Jays each were suspended two games this season for using anti-gay slurs. Manfred might also face questions about whether a suspension of any length might unfairly wound the Astros’ competitive chances to win the World Series.

During the regular season, a player can delay any suspension for weeks by filing an appeal. An expedited appeal could be heard during the World Series.

The league and the players union also could negotiate a deal and propose that Gurriel accept it, foregoing the need for an appeal. The league has resolved all of its domestic violence discipline that way, with suspensions of different lengths in each case but all negotiated among the league, the union, and the player.

After Darvish spoke with reporters on Friday, he posted a note on social media, expressing the hope that the Gurriel incident could serve as a learning experience.

“No one is perfect,” Darvish wrote. “That includes both you and I.

“What he had done today isn’t right, but I believe we should put our effort into learning rather than to accuse him. If we can take something from this, that is a giant step for mankind. Since we are living in such a wonderful world, let’s stay positive and move forward instead of focusing on anger.

“I’m counting on everyone’s big love.”

