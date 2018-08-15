MLB: Trevor Bauer sidelined by stress fracture

Right-hander Trevor Bauer was put on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday by the Cleveland Indians because of a small stress fracture in his right leg.
Bauer was struck by Jose Abreu’s liner in the seventh inning of Saturday night’s 3-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
It’s the first DL stint for Bauer, who has a 12-6 record and a 2.22 earned-run average in 25 starts.
Craig Kimbrel earned his 36th save in Boston’s 2-1 victory over Philadelphia and is 41 for 41 in interleague games in his career. ... Washington put reliever Ryan Madson on the DL because of a back injury. He gave up David Bote’s game-ending grand slam in a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. ... Tampa Bay acquired minor league pitcher Shane Baz as the player to be named in the July 31 trade that sent pitcher Chris Archer to Pittsburgh.