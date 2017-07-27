Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre gets tossed after relocating on-deck circle

This isn’t something a baseball player would be typically ejected for.

Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre was warming up a few feet outside the on-deck circle during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins when second-base umpire and crew chief Gerry Davis motioned for Beltre to get closer to the circle. Beltre complied, but instead of repositioning himself, he walked over to the large, plastic circle, picked it up and dragged it over to the spot where he was warming up.

Davis immediately ejected Beltre from the game, and Rangers manager Jeff Banister was tossed as well after he argued at length with Davis.

Beltre’s former teammate Michael Young tweeted his support to Beltre.

The Marlins defeated the Rangers in a high-scoring affair, 22-10.

It is not unusual for Beltre to swing the bat and watch opposing pitchers from a spot closer to the plate than where the on-deck circle is located.

Playing in his 20th major league season, Beltre already had three hits in Wednesday’s game, bringing his career total to 2,996.

