Jose Luis Ballester caught urinating in Rae’s Creek during Masters round

Jose Luis Ballester watches his tee shot at No. 14 as he follows through on his swing during the first round at the Masters.
Jose Luis Ballester watches his tee shot at No. 14 during the first round at the Masters on Thursday.
(David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The natural beauty of Augusta National is breathtaking.

And sometimes, nature calls.

That was the case Thursday for Jose Luis Ballester, who couldn’t find a bathroom near the 13th tee at the Masters so he unzipped his fly and urinated in Rae’s Creek.

“I completely forgot that we had those restrooms to the left of the tee box,” the 21-year-old told reporters after his round.

The Spaniard felt the urge while waiting for Justin Thomas to putt out.

“I’m like, ‘I really need to pee,’” said Ballester, last year’s U.S. Amateur champion, who didn’t realize he was in the sight line of thousands of people.

Justin Rose hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round at the Masters.

Sports

Justin Rose makes eight first-round birdies to take early lead at Masters

Justin Rose leads after the first round at the Masters after shooting a seven-under-par 65. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is three strokes back.

“Didn’t really know where to go, and since JT had an issue on the green, I’m like, ‘I’m just going to sneak here in the river and probably people would not see me that much,’ and then they clapped for me. Probably one of the claps that I really got today real loud, so that was kind of funny.”

On Monday, Ballester’s coach, Matt Thurmond, was politely removed from the practice area for wearing shorts, which are only permissible for patrons, not players and coaches.

SportsGolf
Sam Farmer

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons.

