College basketball: No. 2 Virginia defeats No. 4 Duke in ACC showdown

Kyle Guy scored 17 points and hit two free throws with 6.1 seconds left, and No. 2 Virginia beat No. 4 Duke 65-63 on Saturday.
Ty Jerome had 13 points and a critical 3-pointer with 37.6 seconds to play, and Devon Hall finished with 14 points to help the Cavaliers (20-1, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their 12th straight and their first at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995.
The nation's stingiest defense held the top offense in Division I to more than 28 points below its average of 91.7 points.
Marvin Bagley III had 30 points and 14 rebounds, and Wendell Carter Jr. had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Blue Devils (18-3, 6-3).
at No. 5 Kansas 79, Texas A&M 68: Svi Mykhailiuk poured in 24 points, Malik Newman added 15 and Kansas built a big first-half lead before sustaining it most of the way.
Lagerald Vick added 10 points, and Udoka Azubuike had a couple of rim-rattling dunks, as the Jayhawks (17-4) won their fourth straight in the Big 12-SEC Challenge and 10th in a row over the Aggies.
Tyler Davis had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Texas A&M (13-8), which dug a 45-27 halftime hole and only managed to climb about halfway out of it over the final 20 minutes.
Kentucky 83, at No. 7 West Virginia 76: Freshman forward Kevin Knox scored 19 of his season-high 34 points in the second half and Kentucky overcame a 17-point deficit to beat West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Hamidou Diallo added 13 points for Kentucky (16-5), which made all 18 of its free throw attempts after halftime.
Knox offset a strong performance from Jevon Carter, who finished with 26 points for West Virginia (16-5). James "Beetle" Bolden added 17 points.
No. 9 Cincinnati 62, at Memphis 48: Gary Clark had 18 points and nine rebounds, Jacob Evans added 14 points and Cincinnati beat Memphis for uts 12th straight victory.
The Bearcats (19-2, 8-0 American Athletic Conference) used a stingy defense to hold Memphis to 31.1 percent shooting for the game, including converting only three of 17 shots from outside the arc.
Jeremiah Martin led the Tigers (13-8, 4-4) with 20 points.
N.C. State 95, at No. 10 North Carolina 91, OT: Allerik Freeman scored a career-high 29 points and hit seven of North Carolina State's 15 3-pointers in the overtime victory over North Carolina.
Omer Yurtseven added 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolfpack (15-7, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). That included a huge putback with 30.9 seconds left in the overtime and his team up a point.
Markell Johnson sealed the win with two free throws with 3.0 seconds left, capping his own big day with 20 points and 11 assists. And that added UNC to the Wolfpack's list of upsets under first-year coach Kevin Keatts, headlined by Arizona and Duke when each was ranked No. 2.
Luke Maye had 31 points and 12 rebounds for UNC (16-6, 5-4).
at Alabama 80, No. 12 Oklahoma 73: Freshman Collin Sexton scored 18 points, Herbert Jones added 14 and Alabama beat Oklahoma in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Alabama (14-7) did a terrific defensive job on Oklahoma freshman sensation Trae Young, who scored just 17 points on 6-of-17 shooting. It was only the second time this season Young — who came into the game leading the nation with more than 30 points per game — was held under 20 points.
Khadeem Lattin led the Sooners (15-5) with 18 points.
No. 14 Texas Tech 70, at South Carolina 63: Keenan Evans scored 31 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:12 left, to lift Texas Tech over South Carolina in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Texas Tech (17-4) outscored South Carolina (13-8) 17-5 over the final six minutes.
Chris Silva led the Gamecocks with 16 points.
at No. 15 Gonzaga 82, San Fransico 73: Killian Tillie and Johnathan Williams each scored 16 points as Gonzaga held off San Francisco.
Rui Hachimura added 14 points for Gonzaga (19-4, 9-1 West Coast Conference), which has won three in a row following a rare conference home loss to No. 16 Saint Mary's.
Frankie Ferrari and Jordan Ratinho had 15 points apiece for San Francisco (12-11, 4-6).
Gonzaga made its final 14 free throws to hold off the Dons.
at No. 16 St. Mary's 72, Portland 55: Jordan Ford tied his career high with 20 points, including 16 in the first half, and No. 16 Saint Mary's set a school record with its 16th straight victory by beating Portland 72-55 on Saturday night.
The Gaels (21-2, 10-0 West Coast Conference) never trailed and led by as many as 24 to stay unbeaten in conference play while eclipsing the 2008-09 team for most consecutive wins.
Emmett Naar had 10 points and six assists, and Calvin Hermanson scored 16 while leading a Saint Mary's barrage from the perimeter. Hermanson made four 3-pointers on a night when the Gaels went 12 of 23 beyond the arc — the sixth time this season they've hit 10 or more.
at No. 19 Auburn 95, LSU 70: Mustapha Heron had 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting for Auburn.
Heron also had eight rebounds. DeSean Murray had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Bryce Brown scored 15 points for Auburn (19-2, 6-1 Southeastern Conference).
Duop Reath led LSU (12-8, 3-5) with 18 points.
at No. 20 Florida 81, Baylor 60: Chris Chiozza scored 20 points, including 13 straight late in the first half, and Florida beat Baylor in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Jalen Hudson added 17 points for the Gators (15-6). They bounced back from a midweek loss to South Carolina to win for the ninth time in their last 11 games.
Terry Maston led Baylor (12-9) with 14 points.
No. 22 Tennessee 68, at Iowa State 45: Reserve Lamonte Turner scored 20 points, James Daniel III had 16 and Tennessee rolled past Iowa State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge for its sixth win in seven games.
Admiral Schofield had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Volunteers (15-5). Donovan Jackson had 13 points for the Cyclones (11-9). They were held to their lowest scoring output of the season.
at No. 24 Rhode Island 61, Duquesne 58: Stanford Robinson hit a 3-point shot as time expired to give Rhode Island its 12th straight victory and 17th in a row in the Atlantic 10.
Matthews led Rhode Island (17-3, 9-0) with 20 points, Jared Terrell added 12, and Robinson had seven.
Rene Castro-Cannedy led the Dukes (14-8, 5-4) with 16 points.
San Diego 89, at Loyola Marymount 82: Isaiah Pineiro had a career-high 29 points and Isaiah Wright added 15 for theToreros (15-7, 6-4 West Coast Conference). The Lions (6-15, 1-9) trailed by double digits most of the second half but rallied to close the gap to five points in the final seconds.
Santa Clara 73, at Pepperdine 59: Henry Caruso had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Broncos (8-14, 5-5 WCC), who took control of the game with a 16-4 run early in the second half. The Waves (4-18, 1-9) trailed by as many as 20 points and could never get the deficit below 14.
UC Santa Barbara 76, at UC Riverside 69: Jalen Canty scored 20 points for the Gauchos (16-5, 5-2 Big West Conference), who jumped out early and held on for their fourth straight win. Gabe Vincent, who made four three-pointers, added 18. The Highlanders (5-16, 0-7) have lost nine in a row.
Long Beach State 70, at Cal State Northridge 66: Gabe Levin made two free throws with nine seconds left and had 19 points to help the 49ers (12-12, 6-2 Big West) win their third in a row. The Matadors (5-16, 2-5) got close with a late 9-0 run.
