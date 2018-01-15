College basketball roundup: Gary Trent rallies No. 5 Duke over Miami

Duke freshman guard Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-high 30 points and No. 5-ranked Duke erased a 13-point, second-half deficit, scoring 18 straight to beat No. 25 Miami 83-75 on Monday.

“The first 30 minutes were amazing,” said Miami’s Lonnie Walker IV, who had 19 points. “Then guys kind of went to eat.”

The Blue Devils scored 15 points in only six possessions to rally, and the comeback included a trio of three-pointers by Trent. He shot nine for 14, including six for nine from beyond the arc.

Duke (16-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) extended its winning streak against ranked teams to seven games, including four this season. Miami (13-4, 2-3) lost at home for the first time.

“We beat an outstanding team,” said coach Mike Krzyzewski, back after missing one game. “We had to play almost like perfect bas-ketball, which we did kind of in the last 11 minutes.”

Duke’s Wendell Carter had 15 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks, and Marvin Bagley III added 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Trevon Duval had 17 points and eight assists for Duke, which won despite tying a season high with 19 turnovers. Duke committed none in the final 10 minutes.

“They’ve got a high-octane team, and they go in spurts,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said.

No. 10 Kansas 71, at No. 6 West Virginia 66: Svi Mykhailiuk scored 17 points, and he and Devonte Graham combined for 20 of the Jayhawks’ final 26 points as they rallied from a 16-point deficit to win their fourth straight and snap a four-game skid in Morgantown. Sagaba Konate had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks but didn’t score in the final seven minutes. The Mountaineers have lost two straight for the first time.

at No. 23 Michigan 68, Maryland 67: Moritz Wagner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman made two free throws with 1.2 seconds left for the Wolverines.

Women

No. 1 Connecticut 75, No. 9 Texas 71: Katie Lou Sam- uelson scored 19 points, and Crystal Dangerfield made two free throws with eight seconds left as the Huskies rallied to stay unbeaten with their 102nd consecutive regular-season victory.