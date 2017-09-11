College football: Season is over for Cal running back 

California running back Tre Watson will miss the rest of the season because of an apparent right leg injury.

The senior got hurt after catching a screen pass from Ross Bowers late in the first quarter of California’s 33-20 win over Weber State on Saturday. Watson limped off the field but returned in the second quarter and carried once before going down again, this time for good.

“You feel for a guy like that that’s put in so much time and effort into the program,” Bears coach Justin Wilcox said. “We’ll have his back. Now it’s going to be the next man up at that position. He’ll bounce back from this but it’s never easy going through that.”

Louisville’s Smith (foot) out for season

Louisville coach Bobby Petrino said senior running back Jeremy Smith would miss the rest of the season after fracturing his right foot last week, leaving the No. 14 Cardinals without one of their top rushers for Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference showdown against third-ranked Clemson.

Petrino said that Smith, Louisville’s third-leading rusher with 382 yards and eight touchdowns last season, fractured the fifth metatarsal in practice on Thursday. He did not play last week at North Carolina.

Luke Falk will remain the starting quarterback when No. 21 Washington State hosts Oregon State on Saturday. Falk struggled in the second half of Saturday’s victory over Boise State and was removed from the game. He later came back but was knocked out of action by the Boise State defense. ...

Rutgers offensive coordinator Jerry Kill was hospitalized after suffering a seizure. Speaking at a news conference, coach Chris Ash said the 56-year-old Kill had a “minor medical setback” on Sunday but was expected to be fine. ...

Kent State coach Paul Haynes returned to the program after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer. The school announced last month that Haynes was taking a medical leave of absence but did not provide details about his condition. ...

Baylor is making a change at quarterback after losing its first two games. New coach Matt Rhule said sophomore Zach Smith would start Saturday at Duke. Anu Solomon, a graduate transfer from Arizona, started the first two games against Liberty and Texas San Antonio.