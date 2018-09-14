College football: Boston College goes to 3-0

Anthony Brown threw two of his career-high five touchdown passes to Jeff Smith, and Boston College beat Wake Forest 41-34 on Thursday night in a game that started two hours early in Winston Salem, N.C., with Hurricane Florence approaching.
Brown was 16 of 25 for a career-best 304 yards with touchdowns of 27 and 71 yards to Smith, plus touchdowns of 35 yards to Kobay White, 29 yards to Tom Sweeney and 40 yards to Ben Glines for the Eagles (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).
AJ Dillon, the ACC’s leading rusher, ran for 185 yards with a 45-yard score for the Eagles.
Freshman Sam Hartman was 20 of 45 for 214 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Demon Deacons (2-1, 0-1). His five-yard score to Jack Freudenthal with 1:33 left made it a seven-point game, but White recovered the ensuing onside kick.
Matt Colburn rushed for 117 yards, Malik Grate recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for another score, and Nick Sciba kicked two field goals for Wake Forest.
at Utah State 73, Tennessee Tech 12: Jordan Love completed 21 of 26 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — and Utah State scored 60-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time in school history. The Aggies beat New Mexico State 60-13 on Saturday.
Utah State led 45-6 at halftime by outgaining Tennessee Tech 424-133. Darwin Thompson’s 65-yard rushing touchdown and Jordan Nathan’s 59-yard punt return highlighted the first-half scoring.
at Charlotte 28, Old Dominion 25: Chris Reynolds threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns and won the Conference USA opener played two days early because of Hurricane Florence.
Clemson braves the storm
Second-ranked Clemson is the only major conference school in the Carolinas and Virginia that will play its scheduled football game this weekend as Hurricane Florence looms.
Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said the information Clemson has is the effects of Florence on the northwest corner of South Carolina (Clemson’s location) would not be affected until late Saturday or early Sunday, well after the Tigers’ game against Georgia Southern, which was moved up 3 1/2 hours.