Saturday start of Genesis Open delayed as grounds crew works to repair course after huge storm

They started working at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, but it didn’t stop raining until about 6:30. What the grounds crew found were flooded bunkers and downed tree limbs.

The scheduled tee time of 7 a.m. was pushed back to 9.

The latest delay gives the tournament a razor-thin margin to finish on Sunday. It’s expected that golfers will play until about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, with hopes of at least starting the third round.

Sam Saunders, who hasn’t started his second round, and Jhonattan Vegas, who is through 14 holes, are tied for the lead at seven under.

Saunders is scheduled to tee off at 10:44 a.m. Vegas resumes play on the 15th hole.

john.cherwa@latimes.com

@jcherwa