One-over Woods has too many bogeys at Genesis Open; Cantlay, Finau tied for first at five under

He gave himself a great opportunity to get to red numbers on the 434-yard third hole with a well-placed drive only 116 yards from the pin. But he missed the green with a wedge shot he called "awful" afterward. Fortuitously, the Golf Channel had not yet gone on the air at the time of the shot, when the two-word expletive Woods blurted offered his candid commentary. He did save par, but made two more bogeys in the last five holes.