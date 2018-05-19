Racing! Happy Preakness Day

Jeff Siegel and Aaron Vercruysse of xbtv.com offer up their exclusive analysis of Saturday’s eight stakes races, including the Preakness. Lots of insight about a lot of races where you can make some money. It’s really good and comprehensive. Do yourself a favor and watch. (Just click here.)

--Justify did a controlled gallop of about 1 ½ miles at about 5:30 a.m. Baffert usually trains later but the track was shutting down early because of an early post on Black-Eyed Susan day. “We wanted to beat the rain,” Baffert said. “It quit raining when we went out there. It always does. It always quits.” Needless to say, it didn’t stay that way for most of the day.

--Brown made his first appearance on the Pimlico backstretch on Friday morning. “I love what I see,” Brown said about his colt, Good Magic. “The horse’s weight continues to hold very well. I just decided to jog the horse this morning. He’s had three good gallops over an off track. … He’s very fit. He’s full of himself. His energy level is where we want it to be.”

--Quip galloped a mile under his trainer Rodolphe Brisset on Friday morning. Brisset talked abut the horse breaking from the one. “It takes all the pressure off when you know you have a good gate horse. He broke his maiden from the one hole. He’s got enough tactical speed to be right up there. We’ll see what happens. The main thing for me is make sure the saddling goes all right in the paddock.”

--Lone Sailor jogged to the starting gate, where he stood and backed out then jogged home to complete a mile. “The job is done,” said Amoss. “We’ve got one day to the race. [Friday] was simply practicing the starting gate to make sure he was calm and cool to make sure when the gates do open that’s he’s standing correctly. It’s very common for horses to go to the starting gate the day before they run. A very easy day. The big work is [Saturday].”

--Tenfold schooled at the gate before going for a 1 ¼ mile gallop. Trainer Steve Asmussen wondered about the condition of the track after two days of racing in the slop. “It will be interesting to see how the racetrack plays that late,” he said, “with this many races already run over it, if they are poking through or if the bottom stays firm. It was very firm [Friday] morning underneath, but we’re looking at 20-some races between now and the Preakness, and the weather doesn’t appear to be letting up.”

--Diamond King went for a two-mile jog on Friday and trainer John Servis was pleased with what he saw. “He went good and he’s feeling good,” Servis said. “As a matter of fact, I had to walk over and tell Wayne and them to watch out because he was firing at a couple people in the shedrow. That’s a good sign. He’s a happy boy.”

Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

“This is a starter allowance race at 5 ½ furlongs. One of the unwritten rules on the backside with regard to horses switching barns, is, the pride of trainers is thicker than water, meaning, all trainers wanna improve a horse when receiving a horse from another barn. Notice that Hess got a win from TWO HAIL MARYS in his first try for Bob off the long layoff, and today, Phil D’Amato will be looking to run well with the former Miyadi horse CATFISH HUNTER (#4), in a new barn despite winning his last start back in November. The drills for this barn super quick, while Maldonado is a great fit, telling us they’re looking for speed from the gate. Back to TWO HAIL MARYS (#3), freshened since the win by Hess, the fact he runs for the second time in two months following the long layoff, is a good sign, after all, good health opens the door to a good effort, and here’s Kent Desormeaux up, Bob’s ‘go to jock’ as far back as 1997. Watch for horses switching barns, and you’ll start recognizing on a regular basis, many good efforts when running for the first time in a new outfit.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends : From the past 12 races over this 5 ½ furlong distance, all have been won by runners on the lead or within two lengths of the leader at the ½ mile pole.

Owned by Paul and Zillah Reddam and trained by Ben Cecil , she took the lead with three furlongs to go and widened it through the remainder of the race. Mario Gutierrez was the rider.

“She’s starting to calm down a bit now,” Cecil told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “She was great in the paddock and on the track. She’s improving and she’ll need to keep improving to be stakes caliber.”

I t’s a 12-race card at Santa Anita on Saturday and officials have put all the big fields in the last five races to make it attractive to late pick five players. First post is noon, but the track opens up at 7:00 to accommodate those who want to play the Pimlico card, which starts at 7:30 a.m.

There are five turf races, including the $100,000 Fran’s Valentine Stakes for Cal-bred fillies and mares 3 and up going a mile. The favorite is Moonless Sky at 7-2. She finished second in last year’s Fran’s Valentine after a troubled trip. She has won five of 13 lifetime and four of six races at Santa Anita. Kent Desormeaux rides the Eddie Truman -trained mare.

Razor-sharp gelding from the Billy Morey barn comes off a strong win for $25,000 first off the claim and now gets a confident class boost into this allowance/optional claimer. Drawn well outside with tactical speed, no reason he can't score right back.

He made my horses-to-watch list after breaking slow and veering inward two lanes from the rail post in fourth-place debut when loaded with run past the wire. He now moves to the far outside post and has the experience edge over debut runner Mister Appolitical, who figures to get heavily supported based on 12.2 gate drill May 1.

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, May 18. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 20th day of a 42-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 24.26 48.74 1:13.21 1:24.72 1:36.38

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Beautiful Becca 123 3 2 1–2 1–1 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–1¼ Van Dyke 2.20 5 Salsita 114 5 1 3–½ 3–hd 4–1 3–½ 2–½ Espinoza 4.70 4 Proud 'n' Ready 123 4 7 7–2 7–3 5–½ 5–2 3–2 Talamo 2.70 7 Peach Cove 121 7 4 4–1½ 4–1 3–hd 2–hd 4–1½ Pedroza 5.80 6 Ok Doll 121 6 3 2–1 2–1 2–hd 4–hd 5–nk Bejarano 10.00 2 Resky Business 123 2 5 6–1 5–hd 7–3 6–½ 6–2 Ochoa 13.70 8 Zuzanna 123 8 8 5–hd 6–1½ 6–hd 7–3 7–½ Quinonez 39.70 1 Ryder's Starlight 121 1 6 8 8 8 8 8 Stevens 8.70

3 BEAUTIFUL BECCA 6.40 4.00 2.80 5 SALSITA 5.40 2.80 4 PROUD 'N' READY 2.40

$1 EXACTA (3-5) $16.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-4-7) $14.85 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-4-7-6) $322.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-4) $21.80

Winner–Beautiful Becca B.f.4 by Elusive Quality out of One in a Romp, by Cryptoclearance. Bred by Runnymede Farm Inc. & Darley (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer . Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC, Three Kings Racing and Todaro, George. Mutuel Pool $198,359 Exacta Pool $115,878 Superfecta Pool $44,930 Super High Five Pool $2,962 Trifecta Pool $75,402. Claimed–Beautiful Becca by Lionheart Thoroughbreds and First Home Thoroughbreds. Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Claimed–Proud 'n' Ready by Nentwig, Michael, Newman, Roger and Pagano, Ray. Trainer: William Morey. Claimed–Peach Cove (NZ) by Dante, Janet and Dante, Michael. Trainer: Mike Puype. Scratched–none.

BEAUTIFUL BECCA sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, angled in again on the second turn and held on gamely under urging. SALSITA angled in and saved ground stalking the pace throughout and edged a rival for the place. PROUD 'N' READY chased between horses then a bit off the rail early on the backstretch, went up three deep into and on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished with interest to be edged for second. PEACH COVE (NZ) pulled her way along to stalk the pace outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. OK DOLL angled in and raced close up stalking the winner just off the rail then between foes on the second turn and turn and into the stretch and also lacked the necessary response. RESKY BUSINESS rank under a hold along the inside and steadied into and out of the first turn, pulled hard along the backstretch from the inside and steadied again into the second turn, continued along the rail leaving that turn and into the stretch and did not rally. ZUZANNA three deep on the first turn, chased outside a rival, split horses on the second turn, continued outside a foe into the stretch and lacked a further response. RYDER'S STARLIGHT dropped back inside and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally..

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.75 47.79 1:12.93 1:26.15 1:39.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Fool's Paradise 118 1 1 2–hd 3–1½ 1–1½ 1–3 1–5¼ Gutierrez 2.00 3 Demigoddess 123 3 4 1–½ 1–hd 2–hd 2–2½ 2–4¾ Pereira 15.10 4 Beautiful Princess 123 4 5 4–3½ 4–2½ 4–2 4–1½ 3–1 Prat 3.30 2 Bella Filomena 118 2 3 5–hd 5–hd 5–2 5–4 4–5 Bejarano 4.60 6 Mapit 118 6 6 3–hd 2–hd 3–1½ 3–½ 5–8 Conner 2.70 5 Princess Kendra 125 5 2 6 6 6 6 6 Fuentes 8.00

1 FOOL'S PARADISE 6.00 3.60 2.80 3 DEMIGODDESS 10.60 5.20 4 BEAUTIFUL PRINCESS 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $20.20 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $20.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-4-2) $36.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-4) $50.90

Winner–Fool's Paradise Dbb.f.3 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Useewhatimsaying, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Ben D. A. Cecil. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $190,246 Daily Double Pool $39,179 Exacta Pool $99,576 Superfecta Pool $35,230 Trifecta Pool $60,715. Scratched–none.

FOOL'S PARADISE had good early speed and pressed the pace inside, took the advantage into the second turn, inched away leaving that turn and drew off in the stretch under some urging and a long hold late. DEMIGODDESS sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace between horses, stalked a bit off the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was clearly second best. BEAUTIFUL PRINCESS prompted the pace three deep between horses then stalked just off the rail into and on the second turn, came out three wide into the stretch and weakened but picked up the show. BELLA FILOMENA saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. MAPIT pressed the pace four wide then three deep leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, stalked outside the runner-up leaving that turn and weakened in the drive. PRINCESS KENDRA settled outside a rival chasing the pace, angled in leaving the second turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

THIRD RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.58 44.06 1:06.97 1:13.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 G Q Covergirl 121 3 3 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ Maldonado 1.30 2 Travieza 118 2 2 3–3½ 2–½ 2–1½ 2–½ Bejarano 2.70 7 Goseecal 123 6 5 6–2 6–3 5–hd 3–1¼ Stevens 5.00 5 DQ–Morning Dance 123 5 7 5–1½ 5–1½ 6–3 4–nk Ocampo 17.20 4 Saburai 123 4 6 4–1 4–hd 4–hd 5–2½ Elliott 24.60 1 Tizanillusion 121 1 1 2–½ 3–1½ 3–½ 6–1¼ Talamo 4.80 8 Ruby Trust 123 7 4 7 7 7 7 Prat 18.00

3 G Q COVERGIRL 4.60 3.00 2.40 2 TRAVIEZA 3.40 2.80 7 GOSEECAL 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $13.40 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $7.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-7-4) $11.73 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-7-4-5) $335.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-7) $10.95

Winner–G Q Covergirl Dbb.m.5 by General Quarters out of Belle Amidst, by Bellamy Road. Bred by Anthony Robinson & Mitzi Robinson (FL). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Queen Bee Racing, LLC, Belmonte, P., Bigleman, R., Noren, I. and Comiskey, K.. Mutuel Pool $263,459 Daily Double Pool $21,287 Exacta Pool $151,423 Superfecta Pool $63,417 Super High Five Pool $3,762 Trifecta Pool $98,494. Scratched–Beau Square. DQ–#5 Morning Dance–finished 4th, disqualified, placed 5th. $1 Pick Three (3-1-3) paid $36.70. Pick Three Pool $45,898.

G Q COVERGIRL sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside leaving the hill, drifted out some in the stretch and held gamely under a couple cracks of the whip and good handling. TRAVIEZA stalked the pace outside a rival, came out some in the stretch and edged a foe for the place. GOSEECAL chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out on the dirt crossing and three deep into the stretch and was edged for second. MORNING DANCE stalked off the inside then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in some and bumped a foe nearing midstretch, split rivals, bumped that one again in deep stretch and was outfinished. SABURAI chased inside, came out into the stretch, was bumped nearing midstretch then split rivals, was bumped again in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally. TIZANILLUSION saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the needed response in the drive. RUBY TRUST angled in after the right hand curve and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into and in the stretch and did not rally. Following a stewards' inquiry, MORNING DANCE was disqualified and placed fifth for interference in the stretch. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 23.95 48.42 1:14.28 1:27.47 1:41.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Broome 116 4 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–3 1–½ 1–2¾ Figueroa 0.60 5 See the World 123 5 1 2–1 2–1½ 1–hd 2–4 2–½ Pereira 21.00 3 Turing Machine 123 3 5 6–1 5–hd 5–3 3–2 3–10¼ Gutierrez 4.10 7 Sweet Congrats 123 7 7 3–1 3–½ 3–hd 4–3 4–2¼ T Baze 3.90 6 Wish You Were Mine 116 6 6 4–1 6–½ 7 6–½ 5–½ Espinoza 14.30 1 Smart Little Devil 123 1 4 7 7 6–½ 7 6–7¾ Mn Garcia 16.10 2 Spacerika 123 2 3 5–1 4–2 4–1 5–½ 7 Fuentes 118.10

4 BROOME 3.20 2.60 2.10 5 SEE THE WORLD 10.60 4.00 3 TURING MACHINE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $8.00 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $13.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-3-7) $9.36 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-5-3-7-6) $110.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-3) $17.40

Winner–Broome Dbb.f.3 by Bellamy Road out of Midst, by Closing Argument. Bred by J D Stuart & Mueller Farms, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller . Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, David A Bernsen LLC, Wire To Wire Stable, Inc., and Stuart, John D.. Mutuel Pool $214,506 Daily Double Pool $25,126 Exacta Pool $118,635 Superfecta Pool $47,320 Super High Five Pool $3,047 Trifecta Pool $70,198. Claimed–Turing Machine by Spawr, William and Valente, Roddy J. Trainer: William Spawr. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-3-4) paid $12.60. Pick Three Pool $19,219.

BROOME broke out and bumped the runner-up, angled in and dueled inside, regained the lead while coming out some and brushing that foe into the stretch, inched away under urging in deep stretch and proved best. SEE THE WORLD bumped at the start, dueled outside the winner, put a head in front into the second turn, fought back while brushed by that one into the stretch, battled alongside to deep stretch then held second. TURING MACHINE bobbled at the start, chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn, drifted four wide into the stretch and was edged f or the place. SWEET CONGRATS broke out some, went four wide into the first turn, stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and weakened. WISH YOU WERE MINE three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch, angled to the inside into the stretch and also weakened. SMART LITTLE DEVIL came off the rail into the backstretch to chase the leaders, went three deep approaching the second turn, continued off the rail and had little left for the drive. SPACERIKA saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back in the stretch and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Handicap. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.94 45.96 1:10.78 1:23.23 1:34.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Tough It Out 121 2 4 6–1 6–½ 5–hd 2–hd 1–1½ Desormeaux 2.50 2 My Man Chuckles 126 1 6 7 7 7 4–hd 2–hd Prat 0.90 9 Lewis Vale 118 7 7 5–hd 5–½ 6–hd 5–hd 3–½ Elliott 8.30 7 El Tovar 126 5 5 4–1½ 4–1½ 3–hd 1–½ 4–4 Pedroza 3.80 6 Muchos Besos 119 4 3 2–4 1–hd 2–1½ 6–hd 5–nk Mt Garcia 24.70 8 Pick One 113 6 2 3–2½ 3–6 4–1 7 6–½ McDaid 60.10 5 Roaring Rule 119 3 1 1–hd 2–2½ 1–hd 3–1 7 Ceballos 35.40

4 TOUGH IT OUT 7.00 2.80 2.40 2 MY MAN CHUCKLES 2.60 2.20 9 LEWIS VALE 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $11.40 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $7.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-9-7) $4.82 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-9-7-6) $95.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-9) $12.90

Winner–Tough It Out Grr.g.5 by Grazen out of Mark Set Go, by Marquetry. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: James Slatin. Mutuel Pool $306,550 Daily Double Pool $18,010 Exacta Pool $156,204 Superfecta Pool $68,623 Super High Five Pool $6,447 Trifecta Pool $102,482. Scratched–Beaumarchais, Unusual Meeting. $1 Pick Three (3-4-4) paid $16.60. Pick Three Pool $54,608. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-3/6-4-4) 3241 tickets with 4 correct paid $30.70. Pick Four Pool $130,420. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-1-3/6-4-4) 2721 tickets with 5 correct paid $153.60. Pick Five Pool $486,105.

TOUGH IT OUT saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch then angled back in, bid inside under urging, gained the lead past midstretch, inched away and held. MY MAN CHUCKLES came off the rail into the backstretch and chased outside a rival, went three deep into and on the second turn, was fanned six wide into the stretch and rallied outside to get up for the place. LEWIS VALE chased outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch, came out leaving the second turn, was fanned five wide into the stretch and rallied between horses to be edged for second. EL TOVAR angled in and chased inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, took a short lead four wide in midstretch, continued off the rail and was edged for a minor award. MUCHOS BESOS dueled outside a rival, put a head in front on the backstretch, fought back outside that one on the second turn, was between foes in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. PICK ONE stalked off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch, came out into the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. ROARING RULE angled in and dueled inside, regained the advantage on the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.85 45.28 57.55 1:10.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Explorer 120 4 4 1–½ 1–2 1–5 1–4 Van Dyke 1.70 9 Flagstaff 125 8 9 7–1½ 4–hd 2–hd 2–2¼ T Baze 8.30 6 Calabasas 120 6 10 10 9–2½ 5–1½ 3–nk Stevens 13.60 3 Henry County 120 3 1 5–hd 3–1 4–1 4–2¼ Prat 23.00 11 Julius 120 10 6 4–hd 2–2 3–2 5–3¾ Mn Garcia 5.40 2 Caribbean 125 2 2 6–hd 7–½ 6–1½ 6–nk Espinoza 13.90 5 Holiday Bay 125 5 8 8–2½ 8–hd 7–2 7–5¾ Talamo 20.80 8 Hayne's Pal 120 7 7 2–hd 5–hd 8–½ 8–2¼ Pedroza 47.90 1 Hermano 120 1 5 9–2 10 9–½ 9–5¼ Ochoa 40.70 10 Beneficent 125 9 3 3–1½ 6–1½ 10 10 Elliott 2.40

4 EXPLORER 5.40 3.60 2.80 9 FLAGSTAFF 8.40 5.60 6 CALABASAS 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $15.60 $1 EXACTA (4-9) $18.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-9-6-3) $92.83 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-9-6) $65.20 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-9-6-3-11) Carryover $3,409

Winner–Explorer B.c.3 by Orb out of Remember, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Dattt Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods and NK Racing. Mutuel Pool $343,262 Daily Double Pool $26,467 Exacta Pool $191,716 Superfecta Pool $85,354 Trifecta Pool $125,400 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,467. Scratched–Runaway Saturday. $1 Pick Three (4-4-4) paid $23.70. Pick Three Pool $30,984.

EXPLORER had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the turn, kicked clear, was shaken up with the reins to widen in midstretch and proved best under a steady hand ride. FLAGSTAFF chased outside then between foes on the backstretch, continued alongside a foe on the turn, swung four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and was clearly second best. CALABASAS broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and three deep into the stretch and edged a foe for third. HENRY COUNTY stalked between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show. JULIUS stalked outside then four wide leaving the backstretch and on the turn, angled in off the rail into the stretch and weakened. CARIBBEAN (AUS) chased inside, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. HOLIDAY BAY settled between horses then chased off the rail, continued outside on the turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. HAYNE'S PAL prompted the pace between horses then stalked between foes on the turn, angled in entering the stretch and gave way. HERMANO saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and failed to menace. BENEFICENT bobbled at the start, pressed the pace three deep, stalked on the turn, angled in some into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.98 47.90 1:12.72 1:25.78 1:38.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Popular Kid 125 4 4 4–hd 5–2 3–hd 3–4 1–1 Pena 3.70 5 Trapalanda 125 5 2 2–½ 2–½ 2–2 1–hd 2–4½ Bejarano 1.70 7 Jay Makes Us Laugh 123 7 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 2–1 3–4¾ Pedroza 3.60 6 Plain Wrap 118 6 7 5–1½ 4–½ 4–3½ 4–6½ 4–5½ Espinoza 4.30 3 Rolls Royce Deal 123 3 6 7 7 7 5–½ 5–5¼ Ochoa 22.00 1 Informality 123 1 5 6–7 6–10 6–2½ 6–1½ 6–12¾ Ocampo 53.50 2 Shaymin 120 2 3 3–½ 3–hd 5–4 7 7 Gutierrez 6.00

4 POPULAR KID 9.40 4.00 3.00 5 TRAPALANDA 2.80 2.60 7 JAY MAKES US LAUGH 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $23.60 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $11.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-7-6) $10.13 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-5-7-6-3) $484.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-7) $21.80

Winner–Popular Kid B.g.4 by Popular out of Lemon Supreme, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by Rod Rodriguez & Lorraine Rodriguez (CA). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Battle Born Racing Stable, Run It Twice Racing and Marchese, Joseph. Mutuel Pool $225,355 Daily Double Pool $21,968 Exacta Pool $116,802 Superfecta Pool $47,578 Super High Five Pool $12,688 Trifecta Pool $85,730. Claimed–Popular Kid by Gravina, Stephan, Osterberg, Jay and Eagles Mate Partnership. Trainer: Jack Carava. Claimed–Trapalanda by Saldana, Reed and Urbina, Leopoldo. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-4-4) paid $52.30. Pick Three Pool $26,866.

POPULAR KID stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn, came out into the stretch, bid three deep under urging past the eighth pole, gained the lead in deep stretch and inched away late. TRAPALANDA four wide into the first turn, stalked off the rail then between foes, continued just off the inside on the second turn, bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch, took a short lead in midstretch, fought back inside the winner in deep stretch but could not quite match that one in the final stages. JAY MAKES US LAUGH had speed four wide then angled in and set the pace just off the rail, found the inside on the second turn, fought back into the stretch and until past midstretch and bested the others. PLAIN WRAP broke a bit slowly, went four wide into the first turn then stalked three deep, continued outside the winner on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. ROLLS ROYCE DEAL dropped back and saved ground off the pace to the stretch, split horses in upper stretch and lacked a rally. INFORMALITY chased inside, came off the rail on the second turn and outside a rival into the stretch and gave way. SHAYMIN was in a good position stalking the pace inside, dropped back along the rail on the second turn and also gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$32,000. Time 23.65 47.63 1:12.39 1:24.25 1:35.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Winning Element 123 4 2 4–½ 4–1 3–hd 1–hd 1–1¼ Prat 1.40 8 Extreme Heat 116 7 3 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–1 2–1 Espinoza 16.00 2 Hot American 118 2 7 6–½ 6–1 6–2½ 5–hd 3–½ Van Dyke 1.50 6 Dreams of Valor 123 6 1 5–1 5–½ 5–hd 4–hd 4–1 Maldonado 10.20 9 Taste's Legend 123 8 4 2–hd 2–hd 2–1 3–1 5–½ Pedroza 27.80 1 For Him 111 1 5 3–1½ 3–1½ 4–1 6–1½ 6–nk Figueroa 28.80 5 Taniko 123 5 6 7–1 7–1½ 7–3½ 7–5 7–4¾ Ocampo 5.40 3 Dare to Enter 113 3 8 8 8 8 8 8 Ceballos 73.90

4 WINNING ELEMENT 4.80 3.20 2.40 8 EXTREME HEAT 12.40 5.20 2 HOT AMERICAN 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $22.40 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $31.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-2-6) $39.20 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-2-6-9) $2,375.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-2) $45.70

Winner–Winning Element Ch.g.4 by City Zip out of It'schemistrybaby, by Meadowlake. Bred by Trackside Farm & Tenlane Farm (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R3 Racing and Calara Farms. Mutuel Pool $321,991 Daily Double Pool $77,819 Exacta Pool $186,338 Superfecta Pool $103,916 Super High Five Pool $24,217 Trifecta Pool $145,411. Scratched–Zippy Groom. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (3/6-4-4-4/7-4-4/7) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $515,662. $1 Pick Three (4-4-4) paid $25.70. Pick Three Pool $111,993. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-4/7-4-4/7) 6624 tickets with 4 correct paid $55.95. Pick Four Pool $485,833. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-4-4/7-4-4/7) 1400 tickets with 5 correct paid $119.05. Pick Five Pool $218,294. $2 Pick Six (3/6-4-4-4/7-4-4/7) 1338 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $14.60. $2 Pick Six (3/6-4-4-4/7-4-4/7) 119 tickets with 6 correct paid $774.20. Pick Six Pool $172,087.

WINNING ELEMENT stalked inside then a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, took the lead outside a foe while drifting in some in midstretch, battled under left handed urging and inched away late. EXTREME HEAT had speed outside a rival then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and held second. HOT AMERICAN saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, and got up between foes late for the show. DREAMS OF VALOR stalked outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. TASTE'S LEGEND angled in and tugged his way along to stalk the pace outside a rival, bid outside the runner-up on the second turn, was between horses in upper stretch and was outfinished. FOR HIM saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and did not rally. TANIKO chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in on the second turn, swung three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed response. DARE TO ENTER pulled early and steadied off heels on the first turn, chased off the rail to the stretch and lacked a further response.