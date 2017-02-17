Jhonattan Vegas moves into tie with Sam Saunders at Genesis Open as second round slogs along

Sam Saunders, who fired a seven-under 64 at the Genesis Open on Thursday, officially became the first-round leader shortly before 9 a.m. Friday as the 48 players left on the course Thursday finished their rounds at Riviera Country Club.

The PGA Tour is doing what it can to push along the second round before the heavy rains move in around 10 or 11 a.m. Golfers can play in the rain, but the strong wind that is accompanying the storm likely will force them to postpone the remainder of the second round until Saturday.

The Tour hasn’t said whether it plans to extend the tournament to Monday or if it believes play can be completed on Sunday. There are some tricks that can be employed, such as sending groups on both the first and 10th tees on the final two rounds. Normally, in the final rounds, everyone starts on No. 1.

The rain started to pick up mid-morning, and so did Jhonattan Vegas’ game as he moved into a tie with Saunders after six holes of play in Friday’s second round.

Vegas birdied the first, fifth and sixth holes to go to seven under.

Saunders’ scheduled tee time is 1:45 p.m., but it’s unlikely that will take place.

PGA Tour officials are hoping play can last until at least 11 a.m., but at about 9:45, conditions started to deteriorate.

Zac Blair, four under on a day after 11 holes, joins Brett Stegmaier, even after 10, and Jason Kokrak, one under after three, at five under. They join Dustin Johnson and J.T. Poston, who have yet to tee off.

There are 14 players at four under.

Blair’s four under is the best round of the day so far.

