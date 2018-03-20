John Beilein helps bring fab times back to Michigan basketball

Before Beilein took over, Michigan hadn't appeared in the NCAA tournament since 1998. The program sagged under the weight of NCAA sanctions from a scandal involving team booster Ed Martin. Banners from the vacated Final Four appearances in 1992 and 1993 were consigned to storage at Michigan's Bentley Historical Library. The halcyon days of the Fab Five — the trademark baggy shorts and black socks and trash talk — seemed like memories from another lifetime.