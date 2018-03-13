Roger Federer continues to drink from the fountain of youth

That was 2004, the Athens Olympics. Federer had been No. 1 in the world for about six months by then. Berdych upset him. Federer was so good and so young and so unapproachable in tennis skills then, almost as he is now, that a gold medal was an assumption. That missing Olympic gold medal in singles is the only real glitch in his resume. He has won one in doubles, with Wawrinka. He has won every Grand Slam tournament. He has done everything in tennis except that singles gold.