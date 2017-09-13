Serena Williams introduces her baby girl to the world with a video and photo

Serena Williams gave birth to a 6-pound, 14-ounce baby girl on Sept. 1.
The tennis superstar introduced her daughter — Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. — to the world with an online video and Instagram photo on Wednesday morning.
The baby is named after her father and Williams’ fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. In the video, Williams refers to her daughter as “Junior.”
Without going into specifics, Williams also reveals that “we had a lot of complications” that required a hospital stay of nearly a week.
Hopefully, all of that is behind the new family of three.
