CIF Southern Section softball playoff pairings
- Share via
-
SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
THURSDAY
(Games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION 1
Norco, bye
Camarillo at Oaks Christian
Mater Dei at Chino Hills
Huntington Beach at Charter Oak
Paraclete at La Mirada
Fullerton at Roosevelt
Riverside Poly at Murrieta Mesa
West Torrance at Ayala
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Orange Lutheran
Cypress at El Segundo
Garden Grove Pacifica at El Modena
Bonita at Rosary Academy
Temescal Canyon at Anaheim Canyon
Riverside King at Valley View
Upland at La Habra
Etiwanda, bye
DIVISION 2
Beckman at California
Capistrano Valley at Thousand Oaks
Torrance at Great Oak
Downey at Grand Terrace
Gahr at JSerra
Villa Park at Sonora
El Dorado at Palos Verdes
Los Altos at Linfield Christian
Ganesha at Agoura
Millikan at Moorpark
Santa Margarita at Saugus
Simi Valley at Vista Murrieta
Shadow Hills at Whittier Christian
South Hills at Los Alamitos
Yucaipa at Redondo Union
La Serna at Liberty
DIVISION 3
Valencia at Crescenta Valley
Yorba Linda at Brea Olinda
Don Lugo at Cerritos Valley Christian
Woodbridge at Arlington
St. Paul at Bishop Amat
El Rancho at Alta Loma
Oxnard at San Clemente
Arcadia at Marina
Kennedy at Beaumont
Royal at Citrus Valley
Tesoro at Burbank Burroughs
Rio Mesa at Aquinas
La Quinta at Mission Viejo
Ramona at Orange Vista
Schurr at Westlake
Chaminade at Glendora
DIVISION 4
Santa Monica at Hillcrest
Heritage Christian at Duarte
Edison at Long Beach Poly
South El Monte at Summit
Oak Hills at Harvard-Westlake
Foothill at Sierra Canyon
Dos Pueblos at Viewpoint
Colton at Sultana
Chino at Indio
Apple Valley at Northview
Quartz Hill at Ventura
Diamond Ranch at El Toro
Segerstrom at Mayfair
Long Beach Wilson at Hemet
Ontario Christian at Elsinore
Lakewood at Warren
DIVISION 5
Muir, bye
Riverside Prep at St. Bonaventure
Garden Grove Santiago at Kaiser
Buena Park at Patriot
Rowland at Highland
Flintridge Sacred Heart at Irvine
Alemany at Western Christian
Hart at Riverside North
Mira Costa at Cerritos
Placentia Valencia at Rancho Verde
University Prep at Grace
Sierra Vista at Canyon Springs
Burbank Providence at Bishop Montgomery
Anaheim at West Ranch
Keppel at Lancaster
Wiseburn Da Vinci at La Canada
DIVISION 6
Archer at South Pasadena
Eastside at Cantwell-Sacred Heart
Faith Baptist at Coastal Christian
Monrovia at University
Flintridge Prep at Ramona Convent
Santa Rosa Academy at Granite Hills
Leuzinger at Pasadena Poly
Oxford Academy at La Salle
Adelanto at Pioneer
Norwalk at Jurupa Valley
Eisenhower at Arroyo
Santa Clara at San Jacinto
Village Christian at Vasquez
Santa Paula at Katella
Knight at St. Monica
Southlands Christian at Rio Hindo Prep
DIVISION 7
El Monte, bye
Workman at Garey
Santa Ana at Fillmore
Westminster at Moreno Valley
Hamilton at Rancho Mirage
Hesperia Christian at Excelsior Charter
Arroyo Valley at Edgewood
San Jacinto Valley at Sacred Heart LA
Miller at Silverado
Santa Ana Valley at Rialto
Capistrano Valley Christian at Los Amigos
Citrus Hill at Culver City
Bellflower at Yucca Valley
Fontana at Lakeside
Mountain View at San Bernardino
Riverside Notre Dame at Bell Gardens
DIVISION 8
Packinghouse Christian at Tustin
Orange at Brentwood
Santa Clarita Christian at Cathedral City
Lancaster Desert Christian at Riverside Bethel Christian
Century at Banning
United Christian Academy at Environmental Charter
Loma Linda Academy at Nuview Bridge
Santa Maria Valley Christian at Lennox Academy
Bolsa Grande at Hawthorne
Rancho Alamitos at Hoover
Desert Christian Academy at Calvary Baptist
Redlands Adventist at Academy of Careers & Exploration
Pomona Catholic at Hueneme
Avalon at Loara
Downey Calvary Chapel at Compton Early College
Cal Lutheran at St. Genevieve
Note: Second Round in all divisions May 17; Quarterfinals in all divisions May 21; Semifinals in all divisions May 24; Finals in all divisions May 30-31.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.