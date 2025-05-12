Advertisement
High School Sports

CIF Southern Section softball playoff pairings

Softball on field.
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

THURSDAY

(Games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Norco, bye

Camarillo at Oaks Christian

Mater Dei at Chino Hills

Huntington Beach at Charter Oak

Paraclete at La Mirada

Fullerton at Roosevelt

Riverside Poly at Murrieta Mesa

West Torrance at Ayala

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Orange Lutheran

Cypress at El Segundo

Garden Grove Pacifica at El Modena

Bonita at Rosary Academy

Temescal Canyon at Anaheim Canyon

Riverside King at Valley View

Upland at La Habra

Etiwanda, bye

DIVISION 2

Beckman at California

Capistrano Valley at Thousand Oaks

Torrance at Great Oak

Downey at Grand Terrace

Gahr at JSerra

Villa Park at Sonora

El Dorado at Palos Verdes

Los Altos at Linfield Christian

Ganesha at Agoura

Millikan at Moorpark

Santa Margarita at Saugus

Simi Valley at Vista Murrieta

Shadow Hills at Whittier Christian

South Hills at Los Alamitos

Yucaipa at Redondo Union

La Serna at Liberty

DIVISION 3

Valencia at Crescenta Valley

Yorba Linda at Brea Olinda

Don Lugo at Cerritos Valley Christian

Woodbridge at Arlington

St. Paul at Bishop Amat

El Rancho at Alta Loma

Oxnard at San Clemente

Arcadia at Marina

Kennedy at Beaumont

Royal at Citrus Valley

Tesoro at Burbank Burroughs

Rio Mesa at Aquinas

La Quinta at Mission Viejo

Ramona at Orange Vista

Schurr at Westlake

Chaminade at Glendora

DIVISION 4

Santa Monica at Hillcrest

Heritage Christian at Duarte

Edison at Long Beach Poly

South El Monte at Summit

Oak Hills at Harvard-Westlake

Foothill at Sierra Canyon

Dos Pueblos at Viewpoint

Colton at Sultana

Chino at Indio

Apple Valley at Northview

Quartz Hill at Ventura

Diamond Ranch at El Toro

Segerstrom at Mayfair

Long Beach Wilson at Hemet

Ontario Christian at Elsinore

Lakewood at Warren

DIVISION 5

Muir, bye

Riverside Prep at St. Bonaventure

Garden Grove Santiago at Kaiser

Buena Park at Patriot

Rowland at Highland

Flintridge Sacred Heart at Irvine

Alemany at Western Christian

Hart at Riverside North

Mira Costa at Cerritos

Placentia Valencia at Rancho Verde

University Prep at Grace

Sierra Vista at Canyon Springs

Burbank Providence at Bishop Montgomery

Anaheim at West Ranch

Keppel at Lancaster

Wiseburn Da Vinci at La Canada

DIVISION 6

Archer at South Pasadena

Eastside at Cantwell-Sacred Heart

Faith Baptist at Coastal Christian

Monrovia at University

Flintridge Prep at Ramona Convent

Santa Rosa Academy at Granite Hills

Leuzinger at Pasadena Poly

Oxford Academy at La Salle

Adelanto at Pioneer

Norwalk at Jurupa Valley

Eisenhower at Arroyo

Santa Clara at San Jacinto

Village Christian at Vasquez

Santa Paula at Katella

Knight at St. Monica

Southlands Christian at Rio Hindo Prep

DIVISION 7

El Monte, bye

Workman at Garey

Santa Ana at Fillmore

Westminster at Moreno Valley

Hamilton at Rancho Mirage

Hesperia Christian at Excelsior Charter

Arroyo Valley at Edgewood

San Jacinto Valley at Sacred Heart LA

Miller at Silverado

Santa Ana Valley at Rialto

Capistrano Valley Christian at Los Amigos

Citrus Hill at Culver City

Bellflower at Yucca Valley

Fontana at Lakeside

Mountain View at San Bernardino

Riverside Notre Dame at Bell Gardens

DIVISION 8

Packinghouse Christian at Tustin

Orange at Brentwood

Santa Clarita Christian at Cathedral City

Lancaster Desert Christian at Riverside Bethel Christian

Century at Banning

United Christian Academy at Environmental Charter

Loma Linda Academy at Nuview Bridge

Santa Maria Valley Christian at Lennox Academy

Bolsa Grande at Hawthorne

Rancho Alamitos at Hoover

Desert Christian Academy at Calvary Baptist

Redlands Adventist at Academy of Careers & Exploration

Pomona Catholic at Hueneme

Avalon at Loara

Downey Calvary Chapel at Compton Early College

Cal Lutheran at St. Genevieve

Note: Second Round in all divisions May 17; Quarterfinals in all divisions May 21; Semifinals in all divisions May 24; Finals in all divisions May 30-31.

