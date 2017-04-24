Serena Williams opens up about her pregnancy with message to unborn child

Serena Williams is opening up about her pregnancy for the first time since the news of it was announced last week with a sweet message to her unborn child.

Williams posted on Instagram Monday morning a selfie of herself with her right hand over her stomach explaining how her pregnancy has been life-changing and is happy to share the No. 1 ranking with baby and fiancé Alexis Ohanian. The message also debunked any doubt of her return to the court in 2018.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTROccdhdjo/?taken-by=serenawilliams&hl=en

Her top ranking, though, could be a temporary one. If Angelique Kerber wins her first two matches at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, this week, she will jump over Williams in the rankings.

Williams’ representative confirmed last week about her pregnancy hours after the tennis star posted and then deleted what appeared to be a baby announcement on Snapchat.

Williams has not played a match since winning the Australian Open in January.

