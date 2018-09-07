Six-time champion Serena Williams advances to U.S. Open final

Williams, who gave birth to a daughter just over a year ago and soon after endured serious complications, defeated Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals on Thursday under the closed roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams, 36, had a tentative start on Thursday — as she did in her quarterfinal victory over Karolina Pliskova — but she quickly adjusted to Sevastova’s tactics and won five straight games to seize control of the set. Sevastova, flagging in the face of Williams’ growing dominance, lost her feistiness in the second set and didn’t have the strength or skills to stop Williams.