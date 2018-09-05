Serena Williams reaches U.S. Open semifinals

Williams, a six-time winner here and 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, trailed early when Pliskova broke her serve and took a 2-1 lead in the first set. Williams had to fight off three break points against her in the fifth game and was unable to convert two break points on Pliskova’s serve in the sixth game. Williams then cashed in a break point to level the set at 4-4 when Pliskova hit a backhand into the net. Williams held service to take a 5-4 lead and close out the set on her second set point, when Pliskova sent a backhand into the net.