Could sports betting boost the action at horse racing tracks?

In a compact room on the clubhouse level at Santa Anita furnished with betting windows, not every television is tuned to horse racing.
On one recent afternoon, two sets showed major league baseball games, another tracked Tiger Woods at a golf tournament and one more beamed bowling.
The room, named the Sports Book, is designed to replicate the scene and the vibe of a Las Vegas casino. The only major difference: Patrons could not place a bet on MLB, PGA or PBA competitions at the track. Only licensed venues in Nevada, Delaware, Oregon and Montana are permitted to accept wagers on those and other events drawing interest from the public.
That might change in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's blockbuster ruling announced Monday that appears to permit all states to conduct gambling on sports.
Horse racing, in anticipation of the decision, has envisioned sports betting as a potential stimulus to the struggling industry.
"We would pursue [a sports book] at every one of our racetracks," said Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of the The Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita and others.
Architects representing the company already have checked out a few of the most expansive sports books at Las Vegas casinos for ideas on opening similar facilities at its tracks.
With its vast amount of space, no potential site could physically accommodate sports betting better than Santa Anita. "We have a million square feet," Ritvo pointed out. Referring to the Vegas sports books, he said, "That's the kind of rooms we'd want to build."
The state Legislature will have a say on where sports books could open and how they will operate. Well in advance of Monday's ruling, former state Sen. Roderick Wright sponsored a bill as far back as six years ago — it died — that would restrict sports betting to establishments with existing gambling licenses.
Last summer, Assemblyman Adam Gray (D-Merced) introduced an amendment to the state constitution that would approve sports wagering should the nationwide prohibition be lifted. The state constitution bans sports betting.
California's casinos can be expected to seek sports betting enterprises once the Legislature gives its OK.
Ritvo counts on Santa Anita being provided the same opportunity.
"What we'd want is a level playing field," said Ritvo, who maintained that accepting bets on racing demonstrates a level of expertise that would serve it well with broader sports wagering.
"This is a new form of gaming that we should be both entitled to," he added. "Obviously, we wouldn't be opposed to the casinos. Hopefully, they wouldn't be opposed to us."
Ritvo would not hazard a guess as to whether a sports book at the track would cannibalize or bump up wagering on races. "The question is," he said, "can you convert it into revenue?"
However, he expressed no doubt that sports betting could enliven the atmosphere at Santa Anita, which is often sleepy for weekday programs.
At the very least, the name of the little room with wall-to-wall TVs — Sports Book — would no longer just be wishful thinking.