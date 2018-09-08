With wrist problems in the past, Juan Martin del Potro is on verge of U.S. Open title

Djokovic missed the final six months of last year because of a troublesome elbow that required surgery. He started this year slowly before building up to a quarterfinal appearance at the French Open, a straight-sets win over Kevin Anderson at the Wimbledon final — his 13th Grand Slam title — and a straight-sets victory over Roger Federer in a prestigious pre-U.S. Open tournament in Cincinnati, their first matchup in more than two years. His first two matches here lasted four sets but he has advanced in straight sets in each of the last four rounds and hasn’t had to spend a lot of time in the heat and humidity that prevailed most of the tournament. “He’s playing so good,” Del Potro said.