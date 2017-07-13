Venus Williams will face Garbine Muguruza in Wimbledon finals

It took eight years to get there, but Venus Williams is back in a familiar spot.

The five-time Wimbledon winner advanced to the women’s finals Thursday for the first time since 2009, beating Great Britain’s Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-2 before a full house at Centre Court.

On Saturday, Williams will play Spain’s Garbine Muguruza, who beat Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova in the first semifinal.

Williams, 37, is making her 20th appearance at Wimbledon, the most among active players. She reached the semifinals last year, and in 2009 was runner-up to her younger sister, Serena, who missed this year’s tournament because she’s on pregnancy hiatus.

Venus Williams was also runner-up in 2002 and ’03, both times losing to her sister in the finals. The Williams sisters also have six doubles titles at Wimbledon.

