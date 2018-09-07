Steve Nash didn't look like a Hall of Famer when he got to college

“All that sports science stuff people would talk about? Nash had been on that for over a decade,” said Jared Dudley, who played with Nash in Phoenix. “He was doing the one-legged squats on the BOSU ball, the band work, at a time this was unimaginable. When people say he was deranged about basketball, I say he was deranged about his body, from [what he did for] his back to what he put in his body. He was so deranged, he wouldn’t drink water from plastic bottles. It had to be from glass because the water was more purified.”