LeBron James to become free agent after letting Cavaliers know he will not exercise option on contract

LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, has informed the Cavaliers that James will not exercise his $35.6-million option for next season. As a result, James will become an unrestricted free agent at 9:01 p.m. Pacific time Saturday.
Cleveland.com was the first to report the news Friday morning.
The Lakers will pursue James in free agency as they hope to reshape their roster and return to being a championship contender. Still, James could remain with the Cavaliers by signing a new contract with them.
James joins Paul George and Chris Paul as the top players who will be unrestricted free agents when the market opens. DeMarcus Cousins, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered last season, also will be an unrestricted free agent. The Lakers have been in talks to try to trade for Spurs star Kawhi Leonard, a Los Angeles native who would like to play for the team.
The Lakers’ front office began in spring 2017 to prepare for this summer, working to free the team of damaging contracts signed by the previous regime.
When Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka took over, the Lakers did not have the salary cap space to be competitive in the free agent market. Then they traded Timofey Mozgov and D’Angelo Russell and acquired Brook Lopez’s expiring contract. They also traded Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. and acquired two other expiring contracts in Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye, as well as a first-round draft pick.
The Lakers now have enough space, with a few additional moves, to sign two players to maximum deals.