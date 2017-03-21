NBA: Toronto Raptors fight past Chicago Bulls to end skid

DeMar DeRozan had 42 points, and the Toronto Raptors snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Chicago Bulls by rallying for a wild 122-120 overtime win Tuesday night.

DeRozan shot 17 for 38 from the field and also had eight assists. Cory Joseph had 19 points for the Raptors, and Serge Ibaka scored 16 before he was ejected for his role in a memorable fight with Robin Lopez during the third quarter.

Jimmy Butler had 37 points for the Bulls, who lost to Toronto for the first time since Dec. 31, 2013.

The fight began after Lopez swatted the ball out of Ibaka’s hand following a Butler three-pointer. The two squared off and Lopez swung at Ibaka and missed. Ibaka threw a punch, barely connecting with Lopez’s head. Both were ejected after a long review.

Chicago forward Nikola Mirotic and Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire received offsetting technical fouls after getting into a shoving match following the melee.

Golden State 112, at Dallas 97: Klay Thompson had 23 points and the Warriors became the first NBA team to win at least 28 road games in three consecutive seasons. Stephen Curry scored 17 points for Golden State; his bother Seth Curry had 10 for the Mavericks.

San Antonio 99, at Minnesota 93: LaMarcus Aldridge scored 26 points and Kawhi Leonard had 20 of his 22 in the second half, including a go-ahead jumper with 54 seconds left to spark the Spurs’ 8-0 closing run. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 for the Timberwolves.

at Brooklyn 98, Detroit 96: Brook Lopez made a jumper as time expired, and the Nets pushed the Pistons a game back of Miami for the final playoff spot in the East.

at New Orleans 95, Memphis 82: DeMarcus Cousins had his most productive game for his new team, 41 points and 17 rebounds as the Pelicans won their third straight.

Milwaukee 93, at Portland 90: The Bucks coughed up a 15-point third-quarter lead but then held the Trail Blazers scoreless in the final three minutes, and Khris Middleton’s short jumper put Miwaukee ahead for good, 91-90, with 2:15 left.

at Miami 112, Phoenix 97: Hassan Whiteside had 23 points and 14 rebounds before leaving late with a cut on his right hand, and the Heat handed the Suns their fifth straight defeat.

