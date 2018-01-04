NBA: Curry, Thompson power the Warriors

Stephen Curry is well aware that Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has crafted his team specifically to try to beat the Golden State Warriors.

“As much as he talks about it, yeah it's hard not to,” Curry said. “It's pretty clear.”

But on Thursday night with the Rockets playing without their most important piece in James Harden, who is sidelined because of a hamstring strain, Chris Paul and his supporting cast were not enough to overcome the defending NBA champions.

Curry scored 29 points, Klay Thompson had 28 and the Warriors, even without Kevin Durant, pulled away late in the fourth quarter for a 124-114 victory at Houston.

Draymond Green added a triple-double with 17 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to become the franchise career leader in triple-doubles with 21.

It was his second this season to move him past Tom Gola.

The Warriors, who play the Clippers on Saturday at Staples Center, extended their road winning streak to nine games and have won an NBA-best 16 road games.

The Rockets got 30 points from Eric Gordon. Reserve Gerald Green scored 29 points and matched a career high with eight three-point baskets.

Oklahoma City 127, at Clippers 117

