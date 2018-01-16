NBA: Anthony Davis scores 45 to snap Celtics’ streak

Anthony Davis had 45 points and 16 rebounds to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 116-113 overtime victory at Boston on Tuesday night, ending the Celtics’ seven-game winning streak.

Davis, who scored 48 on Sunday in an overtime win in New York, had four points in overtime and blocked two shots for the Pelicans, who overcame a sluggish start to the fourth quarter and erased a five-point deficit in the final minutes of regulation.

DeMarcus Cousins had 19 points and 15 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday added 23 points and seven assists. Ian Clark added 15 points for the Pelicans, whose size inside ended up prevailing in overtime when Boston’s barrage of three-pointers stopped falling.

Kyrie Irving had 24 of his 27 points in the second half to lead the Celtics, who shot a season-high 50 three-pointers.

at Orlando 108, Minnesota 102: Evan Fournier scored a season-high 32 points as the Magic snapped a seven-game skid. Jimmy Butler had 28 points and seven rebounds for the Timberwolves, who had won five straight.

at Denver 105, Dallas 102: Nikola Jokic scored 29 points and grabbed a season-high 18 rebounds, Gary Harris scored 25 and hit two big free throws, and the Nuggets held on after leading by 23.

at Portland 118, Phoenix 111: Damian Lillard scored 31 points and C.J. McCollum had 27 as the Trail Blazers stopped a three-game skid. Devin Booker scored 43 for the Suns.