NBA: Rockets take off with 50-point third quarter

Trevor Ariza made the first three three-pointers tried by the Rockets, who then missed on 13 of their next 14 tries from behind the arc. Harden didn't make a basket until 5 minutes 57 seconds remained in the second quarter, when his 10-foot floater fell in to cut Minnesota's lead that was once 36-29 to 39-37. He swished one of his signature step-back three-pointers on the next possession, and Houston was right back in front to sow the seeds for the staggering third quarter.