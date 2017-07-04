NBA free agency: Zach Randolph agrees to two-year deal with Sacramento Kings

the Sacramento Kings have agreed to a two-year, $24-million deal with forward Zach Randolph, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said.

The sides came to agreement on Tuesday, reuniting Randolph with former Memphis Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger, now the coach in Sacramento. The person spoke to the Assssociated Pre on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be signed until Thursday.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

After a rocky start to his career in Portland and New York, Randolph found himself in Memphis. He spent eight years with the Grizzlies, emerging as one of the central figures of the team's “grit and grind” mantra.

Last year, he averaged 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds. He is expected to be a solid veteran mentor for a young Kings team.

In another free-agent deal, forward Mike Scott has reportedly agreed to a $1.7-million, one-year contract with the Washington Wizards.

The person confirmed the agreement for the veteran's minimum to the Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity, because it won't become official until the free agency moratorium period ends on Thursday.

The deal between the 6-foot-8 Scott and the Wizards was first reported by ESPN.

It's the latest cost-conscious step taken by Washington to try to improve its group of reserves, which was a weak point last season, Scott Brooks' first as the team's coach. Led by All-Star point guard John Wall and shooting guard Bradley Beal, the Wizards went 49-33 and made it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals before being eliminated by the Boston Celtics.

Scott has played his entire five-year NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 7.1 points and 3.0 rebounds and 33.6 percent shooting from 3-point range. Last season, he had a knee injury and played in only 18 games with the Hawks before being traded to the Phoenix Suns, who waived him. He last appeared in a game on Feb. 15.