NBA: Russell Westbrook misses fifth straight triple-double, but Thunder get a win

Russell Westbrook didn't get a fifth consecutive triple-double, but the Oklahoma City Thunder won their fifth straight game and that was all he cared about Saturday afternoon.

Westbrook had 28 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists to help the Thunder roll past the Sacramento Kings, 110-94, at Oklahoma City. The Thunder have the longest current winning streak in the NBA and it’s moved them to within half a game of the fifth-place Clippers in the Western Conference.

“We're getting it together, man,” Westbrook said. “We had new guys coming in fresh off trades. We just had to find ways to get guys going. It’s not always easy to be able to do that.”

Westbrook had a triple-double in each of the first four games of the streak to raise his season total to 34. He needs eight more in Oklahoma City's final 13 games to break Oscar Robertson’s NBA single-season record of 41, set in the 1961-62 season.

Westbrook, who didn’t leave the game for good until 58.6 seconds remained, said he wasn’t paying attention to his stats — “I just play, bro,” he said when questioned about it — and Thunder Coach Billy Donovan insisted the same.

“I don’t follow it during the game,” he said. “I have no idea.”

Portland 113, at Atlanta 97: Damian Lillard had 27 points for the Trail Blazers, who took control with a fdominant first quarter and rolled to their seventh win in nine games. They began the night 21/2 games behind Denver for the Western Conference's final playoff spot.

at Memphis 104, San Antonio 96: Michael Conley scored 19 points and Zach Randolph had 18 as the surging Grizzlies wore down the Spurs to win their fourth straight.

at Charlotte 98, Washington 93: Cody Zeller scored 19 points to help the Hornets snap a three-game losing streak and hand the Wizards their second straight defeat.

Houston 109, at Denver 105: James Harden had 40 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, his 19th triple-double this season, and the Rockets outlasted the Nuggets.

at Chicago 95, Utah 86: Jimmy Butler scored 23 points, and the Bulls surged in the fourth quarter to end a two-game skid.

at Golden State 117, Milwaukee 92: Stephen Curry scored 28 points with six three-pointers and the Warriors improved to an NBA-best 55-14 with a second consecutive win by at least 25 points.