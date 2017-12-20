NBA roundup: Kelly Olynyk sparks Heat in return to Boston

Kelly Olynyk scored a career-high 32 points in his return to Boston and the Miami Heat hung on Wednesday for a 90-89 victory over the Celtics.

Olynyk signed with Miami as a free agent during the offseason. His previous high was 30 points on Dec. 15, 2014.

Kyrie Irving paced the Celtics with 33 points but missed a jumper from the right wing that bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

Miami led 87-76 with 21/2 minutes left before Irving sparked a 13-3 run with nine points.

at Chicago 112, Orlando 94: Denzel Valentine had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Nikola Mirotic had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and the Bulls won their seventh game in a row. Nikola Vucevic had 18 points for the Magic, who lost their sixth in a row.

at Oklahoma City 107, Utah 79: Russell Westbrook had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder. Rodney Hood had 17 points for the Jazz, who have lost six of seven.

Sacramento 104, at Brooklyn 99: George Hill scored 22 points, Zach Randolph had 21 and the Kings held on after the Nets cut a 21-point lead to two with just over a minute to play. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 16 points for the Nets.

Indiana 105, at Atlanta 95: Victor Oladipo scored 23 points for the Pacers, who rallied from a sluggish start to shoot 48.8%.

Toronto 129, at Charlotte 111: DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and the Raptors won their fourth game in a row. Jeremy Lamb had 32 points for the Hornets, who lost for the 11th time in 13 games.

at Dallas 110, Detroit 93: Harrison Barnes scored 25 points and the Mavericks won for only the second time in eight games.

Minnesota 112, at Denver 104: Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler each scored 25 points for the Timberwolves, who rallied to end the Nuggets’ home winning streak at eight games.

San Antonio 93, at Portland 91: LaMarcus Aldridge scored 22 points against his former team, and Pau Gasol had 20 points and a season-high 17 rebounds to help lift the Spurs.

at Golden State 97, Memphis 84: Klay Thompson scored 29 points, 27 in the first half, and the undermanned Warriors won their 10th consecutive game.

at Clippers 108, Phoenix 95

Lakers 122, at Houston 116