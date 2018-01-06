Thousands show up for the 0-16 Browns' 'Perfect Season' parade

Thousands of disgruntled Cleveland Browns fans endured freezing temperatures to participate in and witness a so-called Perfect Season parade held to recognize their team’s ignominious accomplishment Saturday.

Despite a wind chill in the single digits before the parade began at noon local time, people still showed up in masses.

According to Cleveland police, approximately 2,500 to 3,200 people were on hand for the event to protest the team’s owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam after the Browns became just the second NFL franchise to post a record of 0-16, joining the 2008 Detroit Lions. They are also displeased that coach Hue Jackson is staying at the helm.

Vehicles and individuals displayed their humor and creativity with signs and costumes as they circled FirstEnergy Stadium. Some fans held signs urging LeBron James to play quarterback for the Browns. One showed up as Big Bird and another wore a costume covered in brown paper bags.

Parade organizer Chric McNeil told the Associated Press that more than 80 vehicles, including buses, pickup trucks and a garbage truck, took part in the one-lap trek around FirstEnergy, which in recent years has been dubbed the “Factory of Sadness.”

The parade ended with no arrests.

Cleveland has won only one game in the last two seasons and four in the last three. The Browns haven't finished above .500 since 2007, when they ended the season 10-6.

