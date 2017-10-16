Al Michaels drops a Harvey Weinstein joke on air during ‘Sunday Night Football,’ then apologizes

Some jokes can be a little too soon. NBC sports broadcaster Al Michaels learned that lesson during last night’s “Sunday Night Football.”

In a matchup featuring the Denver Broncos against the New York Giants, Michaels apparently thought it would be funny to poke fun at the winless Giants.

During the third quarter, with the Giants leading the Broncos, Michaels dropped a joke on air comparing the Giants’ problems with those of Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein is facing numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault that span decades.

Things got a bit awkward, and many on social media was not having it.

Michaels issued an apology later in the game.

“Sorry I made a reference earlier before, I tried to be a little flip about somebody obviously very much in the news all over the country. It was not meant in that manner. So, my apologies. And we’ll just leave it at that,” he said.

The Giants beat the Broncos, 23-10.

