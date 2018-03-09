NFL: Cleveland Browns land quarterback Tyrod Taylor and receiver Jarvis Landry in trade frenzy

Two people familiar with the trade say the Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire quarterback Tyrod Taylor from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a third-round draft pick.
The teams came to terms on the deal Friday, said the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because NFL rules prohibit trades from being announced next week when free agency opens and the league's new calendar year begins. Cleveland is sending its first pick in the third round to Buffalo, the sources said.
The Browns were expected to target a quarterback in free agency but instead have landed the dynamic Taylor, who will likely take over as Cleveland starter. The Browns are still expected to take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft.
Earlier, the Browns worked out a trade with Miami for three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry.
The Dolphins agreed to trade the Pro Bowl receiver to the Browns for two draft picks, a person familiar with the deal said Friday.
The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because under NFL rules, no trades can be completed until Wednesday, the start of the league's new year.
Miami finished sixth-worst in scoring last season and went 6-10. Cleveland finished last in scoring and went 0-16.
The Browns were desperate to land a playmaker such as Landry, who will complement former Pro Bowl wide receiver Josh Gordon. Landry has been selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls and has 400 receptions, a record for a fourth-year player.
He signed a $16 million, one-year franchise tag Thursday with Miami, clearing the path for a trade. The Dolphins began shopping him when the parties were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract.
But his volatile personality became a concern for Miami. He was ejected in the fourth quarter of the season finale, a loss to Buffalo, and coach Adam Gase said the episode was embarrassing and "extremely bad."
Miami's passing attack in 2017 gave Landry a bizarre stat line: 112 receptions to lead the league and break his own franchise record, but an average of 8.8 yards per catch to rank 110th. He a career-high nine touchdowns but finished 13 yards shy of 1,000.
The Browns also aquired cornerback Damarious Randall from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for quarterback DeShone Kizer.
Kizer struggled as a rookie starter, going 0-15 and leading the NFL with 22 interceptions. His departure will impact the Browns' plans in free agency and the draft.
Randall had four interceptions last season, returning one for a touchdown. He's had 10 total picks in three years with 32 pass breakups.
Buccaneers make Mike Evans second-highest paid receiver; re-sign Ryan Fitzpatrick
ampa Bay's Mike Evans has agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million contract extension that makes him the second-highest paid receiver in the NFL.
The deal confirmed Friday includes $55 million guaranteed and also makes Evans the highest-paid player with the Buccaneers with an average annual salary of $16.5 million. That's second among NFL receivers behind Antonio Brown's $17 million.
Evans acknowledged the extension, which runs through 2023, in an Instagram post, noting he will be "spending the next several seasons in Tampa Bay" with a singular focus on helping the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl.
The 24-year-old entered the league as the seventh overall pick in the 2014 draft. He has topped 1,000 yards receiving in each of his four pro seasons, amassing 309 receptions for 4,579 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Evans had 71 catches for 1,001 yards and five touchdowns in 2017, when the Bucs finished 5-11 and missed the playoffs for the 10th straight season. Two years ago, he had 96 catches for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The Buccaneers also re-signed backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on a one-year deal
Fitzpatrick, 35, who appeared in six games last season, and made three starts in place of an injured Jameis Winston. He completed 96 of163 passes for 1,103 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
Elvis Dumervil to become free agent after 49ers decline option
The San Francisco 49ers will not pick up the contract option on pass rusher Elvis Dumervil.
The team announced the move to part ways with the 34-year-old Dumervil on Friday. The 49ers also said they tendered a one-year contract to exclusive rights free agent running back Raheem Mostert and picked up the 2018 contract option for linebacker Dekoda Watson.
Dumervil led the 49ers with 6 1/2 sacks last season and has 105 1/2 in an 11-year career that also included stints in Denver and Baltimore.
Mostert played 11 games last season and finished with six carries for 30 yards while adding a team-high eight special teams tackles.
Watson had four defensive tackles and six tackles on special teams in 14 games last season.
Eagles trade receiver Torrey Smith to Panthers for cornerback Daryl Worley
The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to trade wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Daryl Worley, according to two people familiar with the deal.
The trade reached on Friday won't be officially announced until the NFL's league year opens next Wednesday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to release the trade information.
Smith had 36 catches for 430 yards and two touchdowns while starting 14 games in his first season in Philadelphia. He'll earn $5 million this season so the move saves the Super Bowl champion Eagles much-needed space under the salary cap.
The team acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday.
Worley, a third-round pick in 2016, started 25 games in the past two seasons for the Panthers. He joins a crowded secondary.
Titans release backup quarterback Matt Cassel
The Tennessee Titans have told backup quarterback Matt Cassel, safety Da'Norris Searcy and receiver Eric Weems that they will be released.
The moves announced Friday come a day after the Titans said they will be cutting running back DeMarco Murray.
Cassel, 35, spent the past two years with the Titans, and he started two of his six games played. The 13-year veteran also played for New England, Kansas City, Minnesota, Buffalo and Dallas.
The Titans signed Searcy in 2015, and he started 33 of 45 games. He started six of 16 games last season with Kevin Byard an All Pro in his second season, and Johnathan Cyprien the other starter.
Weems caught only one pass last season after signing with Tennessee and was third with 12 tackles on special teams.