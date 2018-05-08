Rams, Ravens to team up for two practices at training camp

The Rams and Baltimore will conduct two joint practices at training camp, hosted by the Ravens, before the teams play their Aug. 9 exhibition game.
The practices will take place Aug. 6-7, although the times and locations have yet to be announced.
"The schedule worked out in our favor where we could schedule these two practices with the Ravens," Rams coach Sean McVay said in a statement Tuesday. "Opportunities like this are always beneficial and it helps us evaluate our players going into the preseason."
