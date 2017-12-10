Ejected Seahawks player tries to go into stands after a Jaguars fan throws something at him

Seattle defensive end Quinton Jefferson tried to go into the stands after he was ejected and a Jaguars fans bossed an item at him near the end of the Seahawks’ 30-24 loss in Jacksonville on Sunday evening.

Tempers flared in the final minute when a small melee broke out between two Seattle defensive linemen and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.

Seahawks defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson was ejected for throwing a punch during the altercation, which included defensive tackle Michael Bennett. More pushing and shoving occurred after the next play, and Jefferson was eventually ejected.

Jefferson tried to climb into the stands, but was pulled back onto the field by Seahawks staff and security personnel, after getting hit with what looked like a plastic bottle.

Coach Pete Carroll of Seattle (8-5) also got flagged for coming onto the field. Carroll walked into Seattle's huddle in what appeared to be an attempt to calm down his players.

The ending did little to ruin Jacksonville's celebration, which had a lot to do with Blake Bortles and the league's top-ranked defense.

The Jaguars (9-4) intercepted three passes by Russell Wilson, including two on deep balls, and won for the sixth time in their last seven games. This victory, coupled with Tennessee's loss at Arizona, moved Jacksonville atop the AFC South.

Bortles threw two perfect passes for touchdowns, Jaydon Mickens set up another score with a 72-yard punt return.

It's the first time since 2010 that the Jaguars have had the outright division lead this late in a season.