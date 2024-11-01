Jaden Jefferson and Cathedral outlast St. Paul for Angelus League crown

Cathedral quarterback Jaden Jefferson looks to pass during a 16-14 comeback win over St. Paul on Friday.

Jaden Jefferson let the glee of victory overtake his face as the clock expired. He grinned ear to ear. Winning wasn’t easy Friday night.

The Cathedral quarterback remembered the feeling of struggling as a young team a year ago. And while down 7-3 at halftime to St. Paul, that sinking sensation began to creep in.

“I’m talking to [my teammates] on the sideline, all day,” said Jefferson about trying to build momentum while trailing. “I’m just motivating, pushing them. You just got to go.”

He needed to turn the Phantoms’ tide, shift first-half disappointment into second-half success and channel the signal callers who came before him. Eight years ago, former No. 1 NFL draft pick and former Cathedral quarterback Bryce Young — a small, dual-threat quarterback himself — took down St. Paul en route to a league crown.

Now, it was Jefferson’s turn. Alongside his uncle, first-year Cathedral coach Vincent Jefferson and his father, offensive coordinator Jabari Jefferson, Jaden Jefferson continued his Southern Section sophomore year blossom Friday night. His two passing touchdowns and 201 all-purpose yards led Cathedral to a scrappy, 16-14 Angelus League title-clinching victory over St. Paul — the Phantoms’ first league title since 2018.

“I’m just extremely excited,” said Jaden Jefferson, who has 32 total touchdowns in 2024. “We worked all year for this. We worked to win the league. Now, playoffs, CIF championships, here we come.”

St. Paul coach Mike Moschetti entered Friday with a goal: he needed to stop Jaden Jefferson from controlling the game’s flow.

He made it work, at first. The Swordsmen (6-4, 4-1) slowed the game and had two nine-minute drives to enter the second half ahead — only allowing three Phantoms drives in the first half.

However, Cathedral’s second-half adjustments on offense allowed them to take control. Jefferson threw for touchdowns of 10 and 55 yards in the second half, pushing Cathedral (9-1, 5-0) to its eventual 16-point mark.

“They were controlling the clock a lot in the first half,” Jefferson said. “We had to go in halftime, make some adjustments up front [and] try to slow them down a little bit to get our dynamic offensive ball back.”

St. Paul made mistakes — the Swordsmen had four personal fouls, including three in Cathedral territory. Despite this, the Swordsmen were in contention to win until the very end.

Junior quarterback Gabriel Castaneda, who scored two rushing touchdowns against Cathedral, drove to the 15-yard line to set up a potential winning field goal — a drive that included a 25-yard completion, his longest of the night.

As kicker Jesse Riperto lined up for a 32-yard field-goal attempt, the Cathedral sideline stood quiet.

Riperto’s kick trailed wide left. The game was over.

“That’s not that kid’s fault,” Moschetti said. “In the second half, they put it to us offensively. They shut us down.”

Jefferson darted to his teammates on the field as the ball missed the uprights. The slog of the first half was history and all that mattered was now.

He was an Angelus League champion.