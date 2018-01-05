Six Rams players voted to Associated Press All-Pro team

The Rams led the NFL in scoring this season – and they also led the league in All-Pro players.

Running back Todd Gurley, left tackle Andrew Whitworth, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, kicker Greg Zuerlein, punter Johnny Hekker and kick returner Pharoh Cooper were voted to the Associated Press All-Pro team released Friday.

The voting was based on 50 ballots from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Los Angeles Times reporters do not vote.

Gurley is in the NFL most valuable player discussion after rushing for 1,305 yards, catching 64 passes and scoring a league-best 19 touchdowns for a Rams team that finished 11-5 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

The Rams play host to the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night at the Coliseum in an NFC wild-card playoff game.

Whitworth, who played 11 seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals, was signed by the Rams as a free agent to solidify the line, protect quarterback Jared Goff and pave the way for Gurley.

Donald did not participate in training camp because of a contract dispute and sat out the first game. He still amassed 11 sacks in 14 games before coach Sean McVay rested Donald and other starters in the regular-season finale.

Zuerlein led the league with 158 points despite missing the last two games because of season-ending back surgery.

Hekker averaged 47.9 yards per punt and put 30 of 65 kicks inside the 20-yard line.

Cooper, a second-year pro, averaged 27.4 yards per kickoff return, and returned one 103 yards for a touchdown.

