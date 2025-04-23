Rams look to continue recent run of hits in 2025 NFL draft

Rams coach Sean McVay, left, and general manager Les Snead will be looking to land more impact players in the draft as they have the last couple of years.

Matthew Stafford does not play a role in the Rams’ draft process. But “every once in a while,” the veteran quarterback said, the team might ask for his opinion about a prospect.

Stafford, however, does not dig very deep, confident that the Rams’ brain trust will make the right picks.

“I’m excited that I’m not in the green room again,” said Stafford, the top pick in the 2009 draft. “I just get to sit back, relax and see who’s going to be a big, integral part of what we’re doing this year.”

The Rams are entering the draft on a roll. In the last two drafts they selected players such as star receiver Puka Nacua, defensive tackle Kobie Turner, edge rusher Jared Verse and defensive lineman Braden Fiske. All were finalists for the league’s offensive or defensive rookie-of-the-year awards, with Verse winning last year.

Those four and numerous other young players, with a veteran base led by Stafford, have helped position the Rams for a possible Super Bowl run.

“We’ve hit the mark on special human beings that are wired the right way,” coach Sean McVay said, “and then have physical traits that allow them to reach and realize their highest potential when you put them in an environment that we hope to create and cultivate on a daily basis.”

McVay, general manager Les Snead and the Rams’ scouting and personnel staff aim to extend their streak when the draft begins Thursday in Green Bay, Wisc.

As a salute to first responders, the Rams will conduct the draft from the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Air Operations headquarters in Van Nuys.

The Rams already added free-agent receiver Davante Adams, center Coleman Shelton and defensive lineman Poona Ford to a roster that helped them advance to the NFC divisional round. But cornerback, tight end, receiver, offensive line and, perhaps, quarterback are positions Snead could target when he oversees his 14th draft.

The Rams go into the three-day draft with eight picks, including No. 26 in the first round. They do not have a second-round pick — a situation that could inspire Snead to trade back — but have two picks in the third round (Nos. 90 and 101), one in the fourth (No. 127) and four in the sixth (Nos. 190, 195, 201 and 202).

If Snead selects a player in the first round it will mark the first time since 2015 and 2016 that he did so in consecutive years.

After trading up to select Jared Goff with the No. 1 pick in 2016, and subsequently trading first-round picks for players such as cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Rams went seven years without making a pick on the first day of the draft.

Last year in the wake of future Hall of Fame defensive lineman Aaron Donald’s retirement, the choice was seemingly obvious: The Rams needed pass rushers. They selected Verse with the 19th pick and then traded up to select Fiske, Verse’s Florida State teammate, in the second round.

Cornerbacks Darious Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon are 32 and 30, respectively, and Cobie Durant is in the final year of his rookie contract. So defensive coordinator Chris Shula could use some reinforcements.

Along with Colorado’s Travis Hunter, who is expected to be among the first players chosen, Jahdae Barron of Texas, Will Johnson of Michigan and Trey Amos of Mississippi are among the top cornerback prospects, according to Pro Football Focus.

Last year the Rams reportedly attempted to trade up to select tight end Brock Bowers, who was picked 13th by the Las Vegas Raiders. Veteran tight end Tyler Higbee recovered from knee and shoulder injuries to play late last season but is at the end of his career. So McVay could be in the market for another weapon.

Tyler Warren of Penn State and Colston Loveland of Michigan are among the top tight end prospects.

Despite adding Adams to a receiver corps that includes Nacua and speedy Tutu Atwell, the Rams could seek another dynamic receiver.

The wild card is whether the Rams have identified a quarterback who could succeed Stafford if the 16-year veteran retires in the next few years. In 2023 the Rams drafted Stetson Bennett in the fourth round, but the third-year pro is not regarded as the heir apparent.

So how does Snead evaluate this year’s quarterback prospects? The group includes Cam Ward of Miami, Shedeur Sanders of Colorado, Jalen Milroe of Alabama, Will Howard of Ohio State and Jaxson Dart of Mississippi.

“I don’t think I could truly answer that honestly,” Snead said, “so I’ll keep that internal, how we view it.”

Stafford will be watching.