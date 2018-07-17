Rams sign receiver Brandin Cooks to five-year extension

The Rams have signed receiver Brandin Cooks to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed but the extension is worth $80 million, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
Cooks, 24, was acquired in April in a trade with the New England Patriots.
“Brandin Cooks has shown himself to be a class act on and off the field since the first day he joined our team,” Rams coach Sean McVay said in a statement. “He’s a proven professional in this league and signing him to a long-term contract was always our goal. We’re excited to keep Brandin in a Rams uniform through 2023.”
Cooks, a former first round-round pick by the New Orleans Saints, amassed more than 1,000 yards receiving in three of his four NFL seasons.
He will start for the Rams alongside Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.
The Rams open training camp July 26 at UC Irvine.