Blockbuster trade that netted Jared Goff worked out well for Rams and the Tennessee Titans

The blockbuster 2016 predraft trade between the Rams and the Tennessee Titans worked out pretty well for the Rams.
They traded up 14 spots for the first pick in that year's draft and selected quarterback Jared Goff.
After struggling as a rookie, Goff blossomed last season into a top-10 passer under first-year coach Sean McVay, and led the Rams to a division title and their first playoff appearance since 2004.
The Titans also benefited from the deal.
In 2016, they used draft picks acquired from the Rams to select offensive tackle Jack Conklin in the first round, and nose tackle Austin Johnson and running back Derrick Henry in the second round. Last year, they selected receiver Corey Davis with the fifth overall pick, and tight end Jonnu Smith in the third round with a compensatory pick.
The Titans advanced to an AFC divisional-round playoff game before losing to the New England Patriots.
Titans general manager Jon Robinson said Wednesday that he would make the trade again.
"I said it before when we made the trade: We were more than one player away," he said. "And we were able to acquire draft currency and add a lot of pieces to what I thought was a team void of some players and void of some depth. And I think the dividends have shown over the last two seasons with the way we have improved and the type of locker room now and the type of culture that we have.
"At the end of the day, that's how you want it. You want it to work out for both sides. I am sure they're glad they made the trade and we are as well."