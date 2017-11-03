Rams place Cody Davis on injured reserve, meaning some younger players must provide depth at safety

The Rams placed safety Cody Davis on injured reserve Friday, leaving questions about depth and experience at the position as the team prepares to face the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday.

Davis, an often-used backup who started twice, suffered a thigh injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars nearly three weeks ago and has not played since.

“It’s unfortunate, but he had that quad that just wasn’t getting any better,” coach Sean McVay said after practice. “Want to be smart, give him a full chance to recover.”

Davis will be sidelined for at least eight weeks.

Despite losing Davis, a fifth-year pro who has intercepted a pass and deflected three others, McVay said he felt good about his lineup.

Lamarcus Joyner, who was sidelined for three weeks because of a hamstring injury, intercepted a pass in his return against the Arizona Cardinals, and rookie John Johnson III has made three starts since taking over for Maurice Alexander, who has since been waived.

“I’ve gotten my feet under me and played a few games,” said Johnson, a third-round pick from Boston College. “So I feel great.”

Johnson has intercepted a pass and deflected three others.

Second-year players Marqui Christian and Blake Countess will serve as backups and McVay said Isaiah Johnson, a third-year pro, would be activated from the practice squad.

“We’ve got some guys that you feel good about,” McVay said.

Said Johnson: “We all prepare like we’re ready to play, so next man up, whoever it may be.”

It took a while for Devon Kennard to acclimate to the East Coast. He was raised in Arizona and played college football at USC.

“I was West Coast through and through,” he said.

So when the Giants selected the linebacker in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft, Kennard began a new adventure.

“The thickest jacket I owned was a normal USC hoodie,” Kennard said in a phone interview. “I had no idea what a peacoat or anything like that was about. I had to go shopping when it got cold.”

Kennard is looking forward to seeing some familiar faces Sunday. Former USC receiver Robert Woods, running back Justin Davis and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman are on the Rams roster.

“I hope I get a hit on Woody, a good clean hit,” Kennard said, chuckling. “I’ll be talking a little mess if I do.”

Said Woods: “I see him on film and know where he’s at. I’m sure we’ll end up in the same spot a few times.”

The 6-foot-3, 251-pound Kennard plays strongside linebacker for the Giants. He has 21 tackles and a sack.

“You want your son to grow up like him, he’s that much of a hard worker and has leadership potential,” Giants coach Ben McAdoo said, adding, “The harder things get, the better he gets.”

Kennard, 26, faced Rams quarterback Jared Goff in college once, when Goff was a freshman starter at California in 2013. The Trojans routed the Golden Bears, 62-28.

“We weren’t all that impressed with their team overall, but we knew [Goff] was good,” Kennard said. “Now it’s a completely different situation.

“He’s a well-developed player at this point and they have a good team around him.”

Sammy Watkins and Todd Gurley offered support for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson after he suffered a season-ending knee injury at practice this week.

Watkins and Watson both played at Clemson, though not on the same team.

“It’s crazy,” Watkins said. “He was doing so well and I wanted to see him carry that team to the playoffs... But I know that he’ll come back even stronger.”

Gurley posted a photo with Watson, whom he played against in college, to his Instagram.”

“God Speed bro @deshaunwatson,” Gurley wrote with the post. “Just another speed bump on the road but you'll be back better than ever.”

The Rams play the Texans on Nov. 12 at the Coliseum.

Etc.

The Rams’ injury report Friday showed a clean bill of health as they approach the halfway mark of the season. … McVay said running back Lance Dunbar made a “step in the right direction” in his return to practice this week, but that no decision has been made about his roster status. The Rams have two weeks remaining to decide a course of action for Dunbar, who is on the physically-unable-to-perform list because of a knee injury.

CAPTION What does an NFL game in London look like? Check out the scene, and all the fans wearing different jerseys, at Twickenham Stadium with The Times' Lindsey Thiry before the Rams and Cardinals played. What does an NFL game in London look like? Check out the scene, and all the fans wearing different jerseys, at Twickenham Stadium with The Times' Lindsey Thiry before the Rams and Cardinals played. CAPTION What does an NFL game in London look like? Check out the scene, and all the fans wearing different jerseys, at Twickenham Stadium with The Times' Lindsey Thiry before the Rams and Cardinals played. What does an NFL game in London look like? Check out the scene, and all the fans wearing different jerseys, at Twickenham Stadium with The Times' Lindsey Thiry before the Rams and Cardinals played. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish discusses his slider and starting Game 7 of the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish discusses his slider and starting Game 7 of the World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports writers Andy McCullogh and Dylan Hernandez discuss how the Dodgers lost Game 7 of the World Series to the Houston Astros. Los Angeles Times sports writers Andy McCullogh and Dylan Hernandez discuss how the Dodgers lost Game 7 of the World Series to the Houston Astros. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers players comment on losing Game 7 of the World Series to the Houston Astros. Los Angeles Dodgers players comment on losing Game 7 of the World Series to the Houston Astros. CAPTION Dodgers fans show their team and Halloween pride ahead of Game 6 of the 2018 World Series. Dodgers fans show their team and Halloween pride ahead of Game 6 of the 2018 World Series.

lindsey.thiry@latimes.com

Follow Lindsey Thiry on Facebook and Twitter @LindseyThiry

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein