Rams hurt themselves with five turnovers in 16-10 loss to Seahawks

Jared Goff helped the Rams to a fast start by playing virtually turnover free in the first four games.

On Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, the second-year quarterback and the Rams made mistake after mistake.

Goff launched a last-minute bid for a victory, but he could not overcome two interceptions and a fumble, three of five turnovers the Rams committed in a 16-10 loss before an estimated crowd of about 55,000 at the Coliseum.

The Rams dropped to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the NFC West.

The Rams entered the game as the NFL’s highest-scoring team, averaging 35.5 points a game.

But the offense could not get out of its own way and got shut out in the second half by a Seahawks team that improved to 3-2 and 2-0 in the NFC West.

It was not a good look for a Rams team that will not return to the Coliseum until Nov. 12.

Next week, they travel to Jacksonville, and then will stay over in Florida before jetting to London to play the Arizona Cardinals. They will then have a bye and then travel to play the New York Giants.

Goff completed 22 of 47 passes for 288 yards against the Seahawks.

Running back Todd Gurley, who had rushed for more than 100 yards in consecutive victories over the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, was limited to 43 yards in 11 carries. He also lost a fumble.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson completed 24 of 37 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown, with one interception, on a day when the Rams defense held up its end.

The Rams had plenty of opportunities after blowing an early 10-0 lead that left them tied at halftime.

On the first possession of the second half, Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 36 yard field-goal attempt, his first miss of the season after converting 15 in a row..

The Seahawks went ahead with a field goal, but the Rams appeared poised to answer with at least a field goal when they drove the Seahawks’ 15.

But Goff tripped and lost 10 yards. His pass fell incomplete on the next play, and defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson intercepted Goff’s next pass to end the threat.

The Rams appeared to be threatening again midway through the fourth quarter, but safety Earl Thomas picked off a Goff pass and returned it 19 yards to the Rams’ 46.

On the Rams next possession, Seahawks end Frank Clark stripped Goff of the ball for a fumble.

The Seahawks added a field goal for a 16-10 lead before Goff got one last chance.

He completed a 35-yard pass to tight end Tyler Higbee and 17-yard strike to Robert Woods drove the Rams to the Seahawks’ 20.

But his third-down pass into the end zone bounced off the hands of a diving Cooper Kupp, setting up a final play.

Goff looked again for Kupp, but the pass was short and incomplete.

