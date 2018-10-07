Rams rally to remain undefeated in 33-31 shootout win at Seattle

It wasn’t easy, but the Rams are still unbeaten.
On a day when the Rams lost starting receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp because of concussions, they rallied to defeat the Seattle Seahawks, 33-31, before 68,893 at CenturyLink Field.
Running back Todd Gurley rushed for three touchdowns and helped the Rams run out the clock in the final minutes as the Rams improved to 5-0.
Quarterback Jared Goff passed for 321 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions, and secured the victory with a quarterback sneak, sending the Seahawks (2-3) to defeat.
Kicker Cairo Santos, making his Rams debut, missed a potential tying extra-point attempt but gave the Rams the lead for good with a 39-yard field goal with 6:05 left.
Gurley finished with 77 yards in 22 carries. Robert Woods caught five passes for 92 yards. Kupp had six catches for 90 yards.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson completed 13 of 21 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns, and the Seahawks rushed for 190 yards.
Last season the Rams routed the Seahawks, 42-7, in Week 15 at CenturyLink Field. But it was not easy this time around.
The score was tied, 17-17, at halftime after the Rams failed to capitalize on several opportunities.
Wilson connected with receiver David Moore for a three-yard touchdown pass, but the Rams came right back to tie the score on Gurley’s second touchdown.
The Seahawks then began to wear down the Rams defense with their rushing attack, setting the stage for Wilson’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Moore and a 31-24 lead late in the third quarter.
Woods’ 56-yard run on a reverse set up Gurley’s five-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. But Santos missed wide left on the extra-point attempt, and the Rams trailed, 31-30.
However the veteran kicker, who was signed last week to do the job until Greg Zuerlein returns, redeemed himself with his second field goal of the day. And the Rams’ defense finally stiffened on the ensuing drive, forcing the Seahawks to punt and giving the offense the ball with 3 minutes 28 seconds left.
Gurley rushed four times, but the Seahawks stopped him on third and one with 1:39 remaining.
But on fourth down, Goff sneaked two yards for the first down and the Rams ran out the clock.
The first half was full of missed opportunities and mistakes by the Rams.
After the Rams went three and out, Cory Littleton broke through and blocked a Seahawks punt. Marqui Christian recovered the ball, setting the Rams up at the Seahawks’ 12-yard line.
But end Frank Clark intercepted a tipped pass in the end zone, ending the threat and setting the table for Wilson.
The elusive quarterback keyed a 74-yard drive by scrambling and pitching a shovel pass to tight end Nick Vannett for 32 yards. Mike Davis finished the drive with a six-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 led.
The Rams answered, Goff connecting with Kupp for 27 yards and Gurley for 19 before Gurley broke off a 16-yard run and then scored on a two-yard run to tie the score.
However, the Rams could not capitalize on their momentum.
Early in the second quarter, Goff connected with Woods and Kupp for big gains as the Rams moved to the Seahawks’ nine. Gurley appeared to score on a shovel pass, but upon review was ruled short of the end zone.
The Seahawks stuffed Gurley on third and goal from the one, and the Rams were forced to settle for a field goal.
Wilson erased the deficit with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett, putting the Seahawks ahead, 14-10.
Goff answered with a 70-yard drive capped by a six-yard touchdown pass to Kupp.
The Seahawks tied the score on Sebastian Janikowski’s 52-yard field goal.
The Rams got the ball with 1:50 left and moved across midfield. But they were out of Santos’ range with a few seconds remaining, forcing Goff to try a Hail Mary into the end zone.
Safety Tedrick Thompson intercepted the pass to end the half.